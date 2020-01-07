Agencies

CHINA

US trade deal to be signed

A trade delegation plans to sign the first phase of a trade deal with the US in Washington on Wednesday next week, according to people familiar with the matter. The plan is still to send the country’s top negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He (劉鶴), to ink the deal, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing the private plans. The team will be in Washington from Monday to Wednesday next week, one of the people said. The South China Morning Post earlier reported the dates. The group had originally aimed to travel earlier in the month, but had to alter its plans after US President Donald Trump sent a tweet saying the deal would be signed on Wednesday next week at the White House, the newspaper said.

VIETNAM

Five energy deals signed

Electricity firm EVN has signed five new deals to buy electricity from Laos starting next year, the state-run company said. The southeast Asian nation faces severe power shortages from 2021, as demand outpaces construction of new plants, with demand expected to exceed supply by 6.6 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in 2021, and 15 billion kWh in 2023. Pacts signed in Hanoi over the weekend with Laos’ Phongsubthavy and Chealun Sekong groups provide for EVN to buy electricity from five hydropower plants, beginning in 2021 and 2022, EVN said. The plants have combined capacity of 363 megawatts, it added, but gave no details.

FRANCE

Growth to remain stable

The economy is to grow 1.3 percent this year, the same pace as last year, as long as a compromise is reached quickly with labor unions that are on strike over pension reform, Minister of Finance Bruno Le Maire said in an interview with the Journal du Dimanche. “The economic outlook for France is good and solid,” Le Maire told the newspaper. The economy has created more than 500,000 jobs since 2017, and unemployment should drop to 7 percent by the end of President Emmanuel Macron’s term in 2022, he said. The jobless rate was 8.3 percent in the third quarter of last year.

ARGENTINA

FX rules to stay in place

The country’s “strict” foreign-exchange regulations are to remain in force as the government seeks to stabilize the economy, the Pagina/12 newspaper reported on Saturday, citing Minister of Production Matias Kulfas. Lawmakers last month handed President Alberto Fernandez extraordinary powers to renegotiate debt terms with creditors and increase taxes, marking a victory on his first legislation since taking office last month. “In the current context, strict exchange rate regulations are inevitable,” Kulfas, a former central bank official with unorthodox views and close ties to the president, said in an interview with the newspaper.

BANKING

BNP might launch platform

BNP Paribas SA is planning to join JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc by setting up an electronic currency trading and pricing platform in Singapore. The facility would support electronic trading of 50 currencies in spot, forward, swaps, non-deliverable forwards and options, a statement said. It would also allow trading of precious and base metals. Singapore’s currency market saw average trading volumes of US$633 billion a day in April last month, according to the latest data available from the Bank for International Settlements.