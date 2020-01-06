EVA Air to sue unruly passenger on flight from HK

Staff writer, with CNA

EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) is planning to sue a passenger who allegedly pushed and injured two flight attendants during a flight from Hong Kong to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Friday.

The passenger threw his food tray and left his seat on flight BR868, and refused to follow orders from the flight attendants, the carrier said.

The passenger pushed two of the cabin crew, bruising one of them, EVA said on Saturday.

After warnings from a senior flight attendant, the passenger backed off and returned to his seat, it said.

The pilot notified airport authorities before the aircraft landed at 3:11pm and the passenger was questioned by police.

The flight attendants involved were required to file injury assessment reports, EVA said, adding that it would not tolerate behavior that could jeopardize flight safety and would sue the passenger.

The nationality of the passenger was not disclosed.

Meanwhile, EVA Airways has been ranked the world’s third-safest carrier, maintaining its place in the top 20 for the seventh year in a row, the latest rankings compiled by AirlineRatings.com showed.

In the report published on Thursday by the Web site, which in previous years named the 20 safest airlines without providing rankings, EVA was third among the 405 carriers reviewed.

The Taiwanese airline trailed Qantas Airways Ltd and Air New Zealand Ltd, while it was ahead of Etihad Airways PJSC, Qatar Airways Ltd, Singapore Airlines Ltd, Emirates Airline, Alaska Airlines Inc, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd and Virgin Australia Airlines Pty Ltd, the report said.

The Web site, started in 2013, also identified the 10 safest low-cost airlines, in alphabetical order, as Air Arabia, Flybe, Frontier, HK Express Airways Ltd, IndiGo, Jetblue Airways Corp, Volaris, Vueling Airlines SA, WestJet Airlines Ltd and Wizz Air Holdings PLC.