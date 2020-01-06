Samsung to unveil ‘decade-shaping’ devices in San Francisco next month

Bloomberg

Samsung Electronics Co said that it would introduce new products at an event in San Francisco next month.

The launch of “new, innovative devices that will shape the next decade of mobile experiences” would take place on Feb. 11 at 11am, the South Korean company said.

In a teaser, it showed a rectangle and a square, a potential introduction of the Galaxy S series and a clamshell foldable smartphone.

There has been speculation that Samsung might rename its flagship model, the S20.

The official name of the smaller version of the Galaxy Fold has not been announced yet.

Samsung launched its first Galaxy Fold in February last year, but the smartphones priced at US$1,980 a unit effectively only went on sale in September, because a severe defect in the original design led to a months-long delay.

The company is expected to discuss smart-home initiatives during a keynote address today in Las Vegas for the annual CES trade show, along with new TVs, health technology, robotics and a new artificial intelligence project.

Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google recently joined Samsung in the Zigbee Alliance, a foundation that promotes standards for smart-home devices and the broader Internet of Things. Apple has also been hiring for a team that is working on new smart-home software and devices.

With smartphone sales growth waning and personal computer demand stagnant, voice-based computing is one of the biggest opportunities in the technology industry — and the home is where some of the earliest consumer adoption is happening.

Forrester Research has said that it expects the market for smart-home devices to expand 26 percent a year between 2018 and 2023.