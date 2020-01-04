Agencies

CRIME

Panama Papers charges filed

Two executives and a Swiss firm linked to shell companies in the Panama Papers data leak were charged in the US with scamming investors in pump-and-dump schemes. Blacklight SA and the executives bought shares of small, publicly traded companies and then published false information such as pending merger deals, prosecutors said. As shares surged on the false information, their positions were dumped at inflated values, making them millions in profits, according to the US. The Swiss firm was set up as an assets management company. It was at the center of 14 shell companies incorporated in British Anguila, Samoa and elsewhere, according to the Offshore Leaks Database maintained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. The shell companies were incorporated in 2014 and 2015, after, according to prosecutors, the pump-and-dump scam had started.

MEXICO

Wage hike warning issued

A 20 percent boost to the minimum wage this year could have a negative impact on the country’s labor market just as the economy struggles with stagnation, some Bank of Mexico board members said in the minutes to their latest monetary policy decision. Banxico lowered its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point to 7.25 percent on Dec. 19 as Latin America’s second-largest economy ground to a halt and inflation slowed to the 3 percent target. Some board members said changes to the labor market might have been caused by the weak economy, while others pointed to the increase in salaries as a reason. One of them said there is information suggesting that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s wage policy has started to curb the creation of formal jobs.

INSURERS

Fossil fuel policies cut

A major insurer is limiting its coverage of companies in the fossil fuel business, citing concerns about climate change. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc said it would not cover companies that get more than a quarter of their revenue from thermal coal mining or that produce more than a quarter of their energy from coal. The company also said it will not write policies or make investments in companies that generate more than 25 percent of their revenue directly from extracting oil from tar sands. It will not cover or invest in the construction and operation of new coal-fired plants, it said. It plans to phase out policies or investments that currently violate those parameters by 2023, it said.

DNA SEQUENCING

Planned merger canceled

Illumina Inc and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc called off their planned US$1.2 billion deal after US antitrust enforcers last month moved to block the merger of the DNA-sequencing companies. The transaction had been on hold for more than a year after being announced in November 2018. However, antitrust authorities in the US and the UK had pushed back against it, and the US Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint to block it last month. “Considering the lengthy regulatory approval process the transaction has already been subject to and continued uncertainty of the ultimate outcome, the parties decided that terminating the agreement” was the best option, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday. Illumina is to pay Pacific Biosciences a US$98 million termination fee.