E Ink Holding gains ministry approval to invest NT$1.2bn

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技), the world’s largest supplier of e-paper displays for e-readers and luggage tags, yesterday received approval from the Ministry of Economic Affairs for a NT$1.2 billion (US$39.86 million) investment project as part of a government incentive program, joining local peers in boosting advanced manufacturing capacity in Taiwan.

E Ink, which operates production facilities in Taiwan, the US and China, is to expand production capacity of front panel laminate film, a key material to manufacture flexible e-paper displays, at a plant in New Taipei City’s Linkou District (林口), the ministry said in a statement.

E Ink, which counts Amazon.com Inc and Sony Corp among its clients, plans to use the investment to revamp its existing factory by replacing old equipment with new automated manufacturing equipment and smart factory management systems, the ministry said.

The ministry approved investment proposals by Toung Loong Textile Manufacturing Co (東隆興業), Taiwan Hodaka Technology Co (穗高科技) and King Slide Works Co (川益科技), which aim to boost local capacity, it said.

Textile maker Toung Loong is to invest NT$800 million to set up a smart production line in Changhua County’s Fangyuan Township (芳苑).

Toung Loong supplies yarn to garment and fabric company Eclat Textile Co (儒鴻) and global brands such as Uniqlo, Lululemon, Nike and Adidas, the ministry said.

Aiming to sharpen its competitive edge in the textile market, the company also seeks to recruit 41 local professionals, the ministry said.

Aluminum alloy parts for consumer electronics manufacturer Hodaka, which supplies casing components for Apple Inc iPhones, is to invest NT$1.2 billion to expand its plant at the Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) in Tainan’s Sinshih District (新市).

Looking to establish its presence on Taiwan’s developing aerospace scene, the company would also invest in software and hardware, as well as buy production equipment, the ministry said.

Hodaka is expected to provide 21 job opportunities.

Server slide rail maker King Slide, which counts Hewlett Packard Co and Dell Inc among its clients, is to expand its production capacity at the National Kaohsiung Science Park (南科高雄園區) by setting up a second-phase plant to cope with mounting orders.

The company would introduce smart production lines and provide up to 435 job opportunities, the ministry said.

The three government programs launched last year have accrued NT$851.9 billion in investments from 315 local companies, it said.