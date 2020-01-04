Chromecasts top PChome list of home appliance sales

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Alphabet Inc’s Google Chromecast, a high-definition multimedia interface (HDMI) streaming media player, topped e-commerce retailer PChome Online Inc’s (網路家庭) list of home appliances in terms of sales last year.

The device, which allows Internet content such as YouTube and Netflix to be displayed on a television, has proven its popularity among consumers as they grow increasingly dependent on smartphones, tablets and laptops, PChome said on Thursday.

Chromecast sales are expected to hit a new high this month as the Lunar New Year approaches, because the device is handy for larger group viewings, the company said.

Vacuum cleaners, such as Japan-based Iris Ohyama Inc’s IC-FAC2 mattress and furniture model and UK-based Dyson Ltd’s V8 cordless, were the second and third-most popular items respectively sold on PChome’s online shopping platform, the company said.

Also popular was China-based Xiaomi Corp’s (小米) second-generation Roborock vacuum cleaner, which was fifth, PChome said.

With consumers growing more concerned over air pollution, PChome had robust sales of air purifiers, including US-based Honeywell International Inc’s HPA-162WTW, Dyson’s Pure hot+cool HP04, Swedish Blueair AB’s Blue Pure 231, which were sixth, seventh and eighth respectively, it said.

Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) also boasted strong sales of home appliances on its e-commerce platform last year, with Dyson’s V11 Fluffy cordless stick vacuum and Xiaomi’s robot vacuum cleaner among its top 10 sellers.

Other home appliances, such as Heran Co Ltd’s (禾聯家電) 14-inch smart touch air circulation fan and Teco Electric and Machinery Co’s (東元電機) heating and cooling air conditioner were also popular, Momo.com said.