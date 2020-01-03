Agencies

AVIATION

Airbus becomes No. 1

Airbus SE has become the world’s largest plane maker for the first time since 2011 after delivering a forecast-beating 863 aircraft last year, seizing the crown from embattled US rival Boeing Co, airport and tracking sources said on Wednesday. Airbus, which last year was forced by its own industrial problems to cut its delivery goal by 2 to 3 percent, deployed extra resources until hours before midnight to reach 863 aircraft for the year from a revised target of 860 jets. Deliveries rose 7.9 percent from 800 aircraft in 2018.

BANKING

Anbang to drop bank stakes

Anbang Insurance Group Co (安邦保險集團) is looking to offload stakes in a number of rural commercial banks as it continues to unwind its holdings. Beijing-based Anbang and its affiliates are selling 5.5 billion shares in Chengdu Rural Commercial Bank Co (成都農商銀行) for 26.2 billion yuan (US$3.76 billion), a company filing with the Beijing Financial Assets Exchange showed. Anbang is also looking to sell stakes in 11 other banks for a total of 85 million yuan, a separate filing showed. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission in July last year said that risks surrounding Anbang have been curbed.

BANKING

Ant applies for digital permit

Billionaire Jack Ma’s (馬雲) Ant Financial Services Group (螞蟻金服) has applied for a digital banking license in Singapore. Ant submitted an application to the Monetary Authority of Singapore for a wholesale license, which would allow it to serve corporate clients, the company said. “We look forward to contributing to the development of the digital banking landscape in Singapore,” it added in an e-mailed statement. The authority is offering as many as five digital banking permits to non-banks in a bid to open up the financial sector to new competitors.

OIL

Crude hits post-Soviet high

Russian crude oil and condensate output last year hit a post-Soviet high even as the nation curbed production under an agreement with OPEC. It produced 560.2 million tonnes of oil, up 0.8 percent from 2018, preliminary data from the Russian Ministry of Energy showed. That is equivalent to 11.25 million barrels a day, Bloomberg calculations showed. A record 11.416 million barrels a day were produced in 1987, BP PLC data showed.

SINGAPORE

Private home prices cool

Private home prices rose just 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, further evidence that government cooling measures levied in the middle of 2018 have taken the heat out of the city-state’s residential real-estate market. The increase compared with a 1.3 percent rise in the third quarter, a flash estimate released yesterday by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed. For the whole of last year, apartment prices rose 2.5 percent, well below a jump of 7.9 percent in 2018.

INDIA

Gujarat Narmada faces fees

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd said that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has asked it to pay 150.2 billion rupees (US$2.11 billion) in overdue fees by Jan. 23. The firm is seeking legal advice on the matter, which pertains to licenses for satellite phones and Internet services held from 2005 to last year, its exchange filing on Wednesday showed. The amount sought is 20 times Gujarat Narmada’s 7.4 billion rupee net profit for the year ended March last year.