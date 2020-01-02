Agencies

CHINA

Central bank cuts ratio

The People’s Bank of China yesterday said that it was cutting the amount of cash that all banks must hold as reserves, releasing about 800 billion yuan (US$114.91 billion) in liquidity to shore up the slowing economy. The bank said on its Web site that it would cut banks’ reserve requirement ratio by 50 basis points, effective on Monday next week. Many analysts had expected such a move was imminent. The bank has cut the ratio eight times since early 2018 to spur more bank lending as economic growth slows to the weakest pace in nearly 30 years.

TURKEY

FX requirement scrapped

The government has scrapped a requirement that exporters convert foreign exchange revenue into lira, according to an amended decree published on Official Gazette. The decree, requiring exporters to convert at least 80 percent of their overseas revenue into lira was published on Sept. 4, 2018, during the height of a currency crisis, which wiped out about 30 percent off the value of the currency. Local companies are still required to bring revenue from export transactions into the country within 180 days of actual date of export, according to the amended decree, which was published late on Tuesday.

UNITED STATES

Exxon defeats Russia fine

Exxon Mobil Corp has won a lawsuit challenging a US$2 million fine levied against it by Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin after it allegedly violated Ukraine-related sanctions with a series oil and gas deals in Russia. Exxon was not given sufficient notice that the contracts with a powerful ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin would violate sanctions put in place after Russia annexed the Crimea region of Ukraine, District Judge Jane Boyle said in a ruling in Dallas, Texas. The dispute over the 2017 fine stemmed from Exxon’s deals with Moscow-based Rosneft PJSC while its chief executive officer Igor Sechin was on the Department of the Treasury’s list of sanctioned Russians.

AVIATION

Turkish, Boeing reach deal

Turkish Airlines AO on Tuesday said that it has reached a partial agreement with Boeing Co over compensation for damages caused by the grounding of the airline’s 737 MAX jets. The airline did not disclose financial terms of the agreement. Between 2013 and 2015, Turkish Airlines ordered 75 MAX jets. It received only 12 before Boeing halted deliveries in March last year after regulators around the world grounded the airplane following two crashes that killed 346 people. In a regulatory filing, the airline said that the agreement covered “certain portion of the losses” related to the MAX. It was not clear what was covered and whether the airline is seeking additional compensation.

UNITED STATES

Firms prepare debt sales

Companies are lining up debt sales to the tune of US$120 billion this month, a 9 percent increase from last year, according to an informal survey of dealers. Several leftovers from last month — such as JD.com Inc (京東) and Reinsurance Group of America Inc — could sell debt soon after markets reopen today following investor meetings early last month. Last year, just more than US$1.1 trillion of investment-grade corporate debt was sold in the country. Wall Street research groups think that the total this year would fall by as much as 5 to 8 percent.