Cathay Hospitality’s new hotel to open this summer

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Cathay Hospitality Management Co (國泰商旅) is to open its seventh property under the Hotel Cozzi (和逸) brand this summer in Taoyuan.

The new hotel is to be in Cingpu District (青埔), close to Taoyuan High-Speed Rail Station, Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and the “Asian Silicon Valley” project, the Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) affiliate said in a statement on Tuesday.

The construction of retail space, movie theaters and an aquarium in the area is expected to boost demand for accommodation, Cathay Hospitality said.

It is to organize a recruitment event on Feb. 12 in Jhongli District (中壢) to hire 200 people to service the guestrooms, restaurants and recreational facilities, it said.

The company runs five Cozzi outlets across Taiwan as well as the Madison Taipei Hotel (台北慕軒) in Taipei’s Daan District (大安).

It is also in a management contract with Marriott International Inc to operate the Courtyard by Marriott Taipei Downtown (台北國泰萬怡酒店) in the capital’s Zhongshan District (中山).

There are 14 star-grade hotels in Taoyuan, and Hsinchu and Miaoli counties, which together employ about 3,000 people and have a total of 3,917 guestrooms, Cathay Hospitality said, citing government figures.

The number of employees at each hotel ranges from 60 to 400, and Cathay Hospitality aims to attract talent by providing multiple channels for promotion and competence recognition, it said.

The company assigns great importance to English proficiency and has different requirements for various positions, human resources official Chu Chui-yi (朱淑宜) said.

Candidates who provide good Test of English International Communication (TOEIC) scores would be given favorable consideration, Chu said, adding that scores of 650 or higher are required for promotion to management positions.

The Cingpu hotel will be on a 6,800 ping (22,480m2) plot and feature 218 ocean-themed rooms, Cathay Hospitality said.

The theme is in line with an aquarium being built near the hotel by Japan’s Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise, which is to open in July, it said.

The hotel is to offer special packages allowing guests to stay at the aquarium overnight, it added.

The aquarium and the hotel are parts of the third stage of development at the Gloria Outlets (華泰名品城) mall, which added 120 stores in May last year, raising the total number to 285.