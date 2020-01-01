Agencies

SOUTH KOREA

Inflation tumbles to 0.4%

Inflation last year came in at 0.4 percent, the weakest since data going back to 1966, as uncertainties from a trade war and a slowdown in the global tech cycle hit consumer demand. Last month, consumer prices rose 0.7 percent from a year earlier, Statistics Korea data showed. That compared with the median estimate of a 0.6 percent rise in a Bloomberg survey of economists and a 0.2 percent gain in November. The nation’s economy was expected to grow 1.9 percent last year, the slowest pace in a decade, economists surveyed by Bloomberg said. The Bank of Korea has said that it expects inflation to pick up gradually to 1 percent this year.

SINGAPORE

Nonresident deposits rise

Deposits by nonresidents in local banks in November rose 2.6 percent to S$51.1 billion (US$38 billion), the eighth consecutive month of gains, Monetary Authority of Singapore data showed. The uptick from a month earlier could reflect continued inflows from Hong Kong amid political tensions in the former British colony. Nonresident deposits have been rising steadily since March last year, the data showed. Nonresident deposits made up 7.5 percent of total deposits by nonbank customers of S$682.7 billion in November, up slightly from 7.35 percent of the total in the prior month.

UNITED KINGDOM

Pay raises planned for April

The government is to give a pay raise to the lowest earners this year as it seeks to deliver on its election promise to raise living standards as the country leaves the EU. Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid said that the minimum wage would increase by 6.2 percent from April 1, in line with the recommendation of the independent Low Pay Commission, the Treasury said in a statement. Javid in September last year announced that the mandatory national living wage would rise to ￡10.50 (US$13.79) an hour over five years, up from ￡8.21. The first phase of that would see 2.8 million people aged at least 25 get a pay raise to ￡8.72 from April.

RETAIL

NWP Retail to buy five malls

NWP Retail, a shopping mall developer backed by Warburg Pincus LLC, is to spend US$123.5 million buying five Lippo Group (力寶集團) shopping malls in Indonesia. Two shopping malls are to be acquired from the Indonesian units of Singapore-listed Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust for US$92 million, while another three would be bought for US$31.5 million from entities owned by PT Multipolar. The acquisitions represent “a milestone in NWP Retail’s rapid expansion,” CEO Timothy Daly said in a statement yesterday. “It will strengthen the company’s presence across key markets in tier-one and tier-two cities in Indonesia.”

TURKEY

EBRD sells stake in bourse

The sovereign wealth fund yesterday said in an e-mailed statement that it has acquired a 10 percent stake in the nation’s bourse from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The acquisition brings its stake in Borsa Istanbul to 90.6 percent, the fund said. The deal puts an end to the EBRD’s investment in the bourse, which started at the end of 2015. In October, the EBRD said that it had a right to sell its stake in the company after Mehmet Hakan Atilla — a banker convicted in the US for helping Iran evade economic sanctions — was appointed Borsa Istanbul’s CEO.