NT dollar breaches 30 for first time since June 2018

Bloomberg

The New Taiwan dollar yesterday strengthened past NT$30 against the greenback for the first time in 18 months.

The local currency rose as much as 0.6 percent to NT$29.965 per US dollar and closed at NT$30.106 in Taipei trading, with turnover of US$833 million during the trading session.

Largely as a result of strong demand from Taiwanese exporters at the end of the year, the local currency moved above NT$30 against the greenback in the morning session and that strength continued, dealers said.

However, US dollar buying re-emerged in the afternoon trading session, in particular in the latter part of the session, helping the US currency recover most of its earlier losses by the end of the day, dealers said.

They suspect the buying largely came from the central bank, which is seeking to slow down the pace of the NT dollar’s appreciation and maintain the nation’s competitive edge.

The NT dollar climbed about 3.4 percent in the second half of last year as the best performer among the world’s major currencies.

Local financial markets are shut today for the New Year holiday.

The NT dollar has been boosted by the most foreign equity inflows in Asia this year after India.

Overseas investors have been heartened by Taiwan’s success retaking some of the global technology supply chain amid trade tensions between the US and China.

“The [New] Taiwan dollar has clearly been an outperformer in the second half,” Credit Agricole CIB emerging markets strategist Eddie Cheung (張敬勤) said. “We think it’s driven by the market realization that it is emerging as a US-China trade war winner. The growth turnaround has been rapid and Taiwan seems to be gaining an early edge in the turn of the tech cycle.”

Traders have speculated that the central bank has been stepping into the market to slow the currency’s advance.

Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) last month said that the monetary authority would “smooth” the market when large inflows cause excessive volatility. Policymakers likely want to curb more gains by the NT dollar to protect exporters.

The benchmark TAIEX gained 23.33 percent last year, its best showing since 2009.

A humming economy would keep adding momentum to local financial markets, and the presidential and legislative elections on Saturday next week would not slow that momentum, analysts said.

Additional reporting by CNA