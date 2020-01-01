Server industry revenue to rise 2.3%: Digitimes

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

The local server industry was forecast to see total revenue last year rise 2.3 percent year-on-year to NT$887 billion (US$29.5 billion) due to increased shipments of storage and networking devices, Taipei-based Digitimes Research said in a report last week.

Companies in the server industry include manufacturers of servers, motherboards, server cabinets, storage devices and networking equipment, the report said.

Overall sales would post a further 6 to 7 percent year-on-year increase this year, it said.

However, Taiwan’s server shipments last year likely declined 2.5 percent year-on-year, it added.

Worldwide, server shipments this year could increase 5 to 6 percent annually as brand-name vendors look to stock up on products after digesting their excess inventories, the report said.

Inventec Corp (英業達) and Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), known locally as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), last year remained the top two server makers in Taiwan in terms of shipments, it said.

In third place was Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), which replaced Wistron Corp (緯創), the report said, adding that Quanta would likely overtake Hon Hai this year.

Server shipments to US-based data center operators such as Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc saw the most notable growth last year, the report said, adding that Chinese suppliers, including Lenovo Group Ltd (聯想) and Inspur Group Ltd (浪潮集團), largely benefited from a US government ban on the use of Huawei Technologies Co (華為) equipment.

Top US companies are expected to continue contributing to the growth in server shipments this year, the report said.