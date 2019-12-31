Agencies

CONGLOMERATES

HNA upbeat on next year

HNA Group Co (海航集團) chairman Chen Feng (陳峰) predicted that next year would be “the decisive year to win the war” against the Chinese conglomerate’s long-running liquidity challenges. HNA endured another year of difficulties with liquidity, but it is the group’s “political duty” to overcome the challenge, Chen said on the company’s WeChat (微信) page. Still, the message did not specify how the group would overcome its struggles beyond “hard work.” HNA last week repaid a 1.3 billion yuan (US$186 million) bond to avoid what could have been its first default on a publicly issued note and aggravating nerves in China’s debt markets.

REAL ESTATE

WeWork exit pay revealed

WeWork Cos would have to pay about US$17 million to co-CEOs Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham if they are fired or leave the company for multiple reasons, a Financial Times report said, citing documents and people briefed on the matter. Minson and Gunningham would receive US$8.3 million each under the exit packages negotiated. Chief legal officer Jennifer Berrent would receive US$1.5 million under the same conditions. Exit package terms were sent to shareholders ahead of a US$3 billion tender offer for shares by Softbank Group Corp. The documents said that WeWork might continue experiencing a “significant amount” of senior management turnover, the report said.

AIRLINES

KAL in family feud

The chairman and heir of the biggest stake in the group that operates Korean Air Lines Co (KAL) clashed with his mother over leadership of the company, Yonhap News Agency reported on Saturday. Hanjin Group chairman Walter Cho got into a dispute with his mother, Lee Myung-hee, over how to run the business empire, the South Korean news service reported, citing an unidentified person in the industry. Cho accused Lee of siding with his elder sister, Heather Cho, in the struggle for control of the conglomerate, the report said. The clash took place at Lee’s home on Christmas Day, Yonhap reported. A spokesman at family-run Hanjin Group declined to comment.

ENERGY

Iraq output not affected

Protesters halting production at Iraq’s southern Nassiriya oilfield on Saturday would not affect the country’s exports and production operations, the Ministry of Oil said on Sunday. Iraq is to use additional output from southern oilfields in Basra to make up for the missing shipments from Nassiriya field and the closure of field’s operations are temporary, the ministry said in a statement. A senior manager at the state-run Basra Oil Co said the firm would increase production from Majnoon southern and other small oilfields operated by the state-run company.

BEVERAGES

Jim Beam fined over spill

Jim Beam was fined US$600,000 earlier this month after a July warehouse fire sent a nearly 37km plume of alcohol into the Kentucky and Ohio rivers, killing fish. The distiller agreed to the fine in a Dec. 6 order from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, the Courier-Journal reports. Jim Beam is also to reimburse the state agency US$112,000. Beam Suntory, the Chicago-based spirits company that owns Jim Beam, on Friday said that it has committed to doing what it can to restore the environment.