China to scrap benchmark lending rate

Bloomberg

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) ordered lenders to adopt a new loan-pricing regime for all credit from next year, marking an end to the previous benchmark and another step toward liberalizing the financial system.

Financial institutions should stop using the old lending rate as the pricing reference for all credit from next month, while gradually converting existing loans to a new base — the loan prime rate (LPR) — from March to August, the Chinese central bank said on Saturday.

The one-year lending rate had provided the previous anchor for loans across the economy.

The move could lower costs for some of the 152 trillion yuan (US$21.7 trillion) in yuan-denominated outstanding loans held by financial institutions and boost economic growth, even though it would not involve a straightforward cut to interest rates.

The LPR — set at 4.15 percent for one-year tenor this month — is lower than the benchmark rate at 4.35 percent.

Against the backdrop of the long-term slowdown in the economy, policymakers are opening the financial system to outsiders more while making it more market driven in some respects. At the same time, officials are keen to control the pace of change as they try to weed out bad debt while keeping the system stable.

The transition is “in line with the need to further reduce the financing costs for the real economy, although there’s still a long way to go,” said Fan Ruoying (范若瀅), an analyst at the Bank of China’s (中國銀行) Institute of International Finance in Beijing.

The move will present more challenges for commercial banks because the interest margin will be squeezed and lenders will need to improve their pricing ability, she said.

The LPR, revamped to become the benchmark for new loans this year, is based on the interest rate for one-year loans that 18 banks offer their best customers. Banks submit the quoted price each month in the form of a spread over the rate of the PBOC’s medium-term loans.

“By now, close to 90 percent of new loans are priced with the LPR, but outstanding loans with floating rates are still based on the benchmark lending rate,” the PBOC said in a separate statement.

That means the real lending cost “can’t reflect changes in market interest rates,” it said.

The move might help make monetary policy more effective, resolving a long-standing problem in which cheap funding that the PBOC offers banks does not result in cheaper loans to businesses. In the new scenario when all borrowing is based on the LPR, the supply of central bank funding or cuts to the rates of medium-term loans would in theory push down the LPR, and reduce the cost of all lending to businesses.