Staff writer, with CNA

INVESTMENT

BERI ranks Taiwan No. 4

Taiwan has been listed as the fourth-best destination for investment in a US Business Environment Risk Intelligence (BERI) report, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday last week. Taiwan trailed behind only Switzerland, Norway and Singapore and was tied with Canada, the ministry cited the report as saying. Taiwan is expected to rank as the fifth-best investment destination in the world next year, the ministry added. The BERI report covers 50 countries and is released three times per year — in April, August and December.

TELECOMS

Chunghwa thanks retirees

Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) on Friday announced plans to hire an additional 3,000 employees to make up for large-scale retirements, at an event to thank retirees earlier this week. Chunghwa Telecom said that over the next three years, more than 4,000 employees are set to retire, including 1,400 staff who work in the company’s core business divisions such as broadband and mobile communications. In the second half of this year, 576 employees are to retire, the company said.

TECHNOLOGY

Galaxy Fold lands this week

The first folding smartphone is to go on sale in Taiwan on Saturday, when a limited number of Samsung Electronics Co’s Galaxy Fold smartphones hit the market with a price of NT$68,888. According to Samsung, the Galaxy Fold will come in two colors — “space silver” and “cosmos black.” The company said it has yet to team up with any of the nation’s telecom operators to market the Galaxy Fold, adding that it expects consumers to buy the phone directly from Samsung and then organize a separate phone service subscription.