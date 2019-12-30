Mobile payments surge 147 percent from 2018: FSC

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

Mobile payments in Taiwan surged 147 percent from a year earlier to NT$88 billion (US$2.91 billion) for the first 10 months of the year, data released by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) showed.

That was 59 times the NT$1.49 billion in mobile payments in 2016, while the total was NT$14.8 billion in 2017 and NT$47.8 billion last year, the data showed.

The commission defines mobile payments as purchases using electronic services such as Line Pay or Jkos Pay, as well as credit card, debit cards or stored value card purchases made through mobile wallets, such as Apple Pay, the commission said.

“With payment service companies partnering with more stores to make their payment apps or tools available, more people find it convenient to use mobile wallets or pay with their mobile devices,” a Banking Bureau official said by telephone on Thursday.

One-third of the nation’s point of sale (POS) machines are contactless, enabling merchants to accept mobile payments, while vendors that do not have POS machines can provide payment through QR codes, he said.

Mobile payments are expected to be NT$1 billion for the whole of this year, the bureau said.

Buoyed by the adoption of mobile payments, credit card spending in Taiwan totaled NT$281.2 billion in October, a record for the month and the fifth-highest in a month ever, FSC data showed.

Credit card spending totaled NT$2.67 trillion in the first 10 months and is likely to surpass NT$3.2 trillion for the whole of this year, up 10 percent from last year, the official said.

Taiwanese have become more willing to use credit cards, as they are convenient and banks offer reward programs, he said.