CSC’s Sing Da unveils its jacket foundation facility

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

China Steel Corp’s (CSC, 中鋼) fully owned marine engineering subsidiary, Sing Da Marine Structure Corp (興達海洋基礎), on Friday unveiled the nation’s first manufacturing facility for wind turbine jacket foundations.

Completed ahead of schedule, the plant, which is built on 27.5 hectares of land at Singda Harbor (興達港) in Kaohsiung’s Jiading District (茄萣), is expected to complete its first set of offshore wind turbine jacket foundations by June, Sing Da said.

It would start mass production by the following quarter, with an annual output of 48 to 50 underwater jacket foundations, Sing Da said.

According to a multimillion New Taiwan dollar contract inked with wind farm developer Orsted Taiwan late last year, Sing Da’s first mission is to provide 56 jacket foundations by the end of 2021 for the energy firm’s 900-megawatt project in the sea off Changhua County.

Orsted has brought in 10 overseas experts to assist Sing Da’s production with technical support and knowledge transfers.

Due to geological concerns, Sing Da has increased the weight of its jacket foundations to 1,200 to 1,300 tonnes from 1,100 tonnes, the Central News Agency (CNA) quoted Sing Da president Lu Wu-hsiung (呂武雄) as saying at a ceremony at the facility.

The company would increase production from one set of jacket foundations per month to three after completing the learning curve, Lu said, adding that it would deliver an estimated 18 foundations next year, while another 38 would be shipped in 2021, CNA reported.

Meanwhile, CSC said that development of its Chong Neng (中能) offshore wind farm project off Changhua County is going smoothly.

The 300-megawatt wind farm, codenamed project No. 29, which is to feed into to the nation’s electricity grid by 2024, is being developed by CSC, Denmark’s Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners K/S and Diamond Generating Asia Ltd, a subsidiary of Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp.

CSC said the wind farm would generate NT$6.34 billion (US$209.91) in revenue per year.