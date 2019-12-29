Euro receives boost from speculators unwinding positions

Reuters, LONDON

The euro strengthened on Friday, pushing the US dollar lower and the pound higher, as speculators unwound their short positions before the end of the year, with thin liquidity during the holiday season amplifying moves.

Bleak European economic data meant hedge funds bet on an even-weaker euro during this year, but the battered currency rose on Friday to an eight-day high of US$1.12, up 0.9 percent for the week.

“What I’m seeing here, it’s mainly some euro strength,” Commerzbank AG analyst Ulrich Leuchtmann said.

“This very negative euro sentiment has prevailed over 2019 and has run out of steam ... coming to this period of low liquidity, more people are more inclined to remove those short positions,” Leuchtmann said.

The short-time trend is likely to continue next week too as the end of the decade approaches, he added.

“A lot of specs [speculators] might consider if it’s wise to keep these [short] positions over the period,” he said.

In the week to Dec. 17, leveraged funds trimmed their short euro positions to US$9.16 billion, further away from this year’s high of US$14.84 billion.

However, the upheaval in the euro might be limited by the large number of options expiring at US$1.1155-US$1.1160.

Euro strength took the pound to a one-week high of US$1.3075.

Sterling gained some ground against the euro too, rising to a four-day high of ￡0.85.

The rise in sterling was helped by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen saying that the EU might need to extend the deadline for talks about a new trade relationship with the UK.

Against the safe-haven Japanese yen, the US dollar showed some weakness as well, falling 0.2 percent to ￥109.48, up 0.03 percent for the week.

However, the greenback was not far off the six-month high of ￥109.73 it reached at the beginning of this month.

In Taipei, the New Taiwan dollar on Friday fell against the greenback, losing NT$0.002 to close at NT$30.203, increasing slightly from last week’s NT$30.210.

The optimism around prospects for a “phase one” Sino-US trade deal reduced demand for safe-haven currencies such as the yen, but with global currency markets in holiday mood trading was mostly subdued.

The trade-sensitive Australian dollar firmed to as high as US$0.6958 against its US counterpart to record a five-month high.

The Chinese yuan inched lower against the US dollar in offshore trade to 6.9969 yuan per US dollar, pressured by corporate demand for dollars and speculation of a possible cut to bank reserve requirements ahead of the New Year.

Additional reporting by CNA and staff writer