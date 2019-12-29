Oil posts longest run of weekly gains since April

Bloomberg

Oil posted the longest run of weekly gains since April as prices followed equities higher and a government report showed US crude inventories falling to the lowest in two months.

Futures in New York were little changed, clinging to a three-month high on Friday.

The US Energy Information Administration reported that oil inventories fell 5.47 million barrels while supplies at the key Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub declined to the lowest in more than a year.

Crude also tracked the S&P 500, which hovered near an all-time high.

“Oil will likely correlate to equities” through the remainder of the year and even see multimonth highs, “but the situation is not sustainable for much longer,” said Robert Yawger, futures director at Mizuho Securities USA LLC in New York. “The market is overbought.”

Oil is up about 12 percent this month after the US and China made a breakthrough in their prolonged trade dispute and as OPEC and its allies agreed to deepen output cuts.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for February delivery rose US$0.04 to settle at US$61.72 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The US benchmark ended the week 2.1 percent higher, marking its fourth weekly advance.

Brent for February settlement rose US$0.24 to close at US$68.16 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange. The global benchmark crude ended the week 3.1 percent higher and traded at a US$6.44 premium to WTI.

Gasoline inventories rose by 1.96 million barrels, more than reported by the industry-funded American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday.

Supplies are at the highest seasonal level since 1990, despite refineries running hard.

NEW LNG TRAIN

Nigeria LNG Ltd decided to proceed with the construction of the country’s seventh liquefied natural gas (LNG) production train, which is to boost the company’s output by 35 percent.

Train 7 would increase the company’s competitiveness in the global LNG market, state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corp (NNPC) said in a statement on Twitter.

“We are going to put in place a project that will ultimately deliver at least US$20 billion in net revenues to the country, create 10,000 direct jobs and 40,000 indirect jobs” Mele Kyari, group managing director of the company, said in Abuja.

Africa’s largest oil producer lost its position as the fourth-biggest exporter of the fuel globally to the US last year. Qatar and Australia produce three times as much as the West African nation. Russia also threatens to overtake Nigeria in global production.

The agreement to go ahead with the plant is a show of confidence in the country, Kyari said.

Nigeria built its last LNG plant in 2007 and the decision to be build a seventh plant had been postponed several times.

The new train, which would take five years to complete, would cost about US$10 billion and boost LNG output to 27 million tonnes a year from 19.9 million tonnes.

NNPC is the company’s biggest shareholder with a 49 percent stake, followed by Royal Dutch Shell PLC, which owns 25.6 percent, Total SA, which has 15 percent, and Eni SpA at 10.4 percent.