Gold registers best week since August amid rally

Bloomberg

Gold registered its biggest weekly advance in more than four months, with a decline in the US dollar boosting demand for the metal as an alternative asset.

The greenback slipped versus all of its G10 peers, on track to erase its yearly gains.

The metal, which has gained 18 percent this year, is getting help from easier monetary policy across the world’s leading economies and sustained buying from exchange-traded funds and central banks.

Gold topped US$1,500 an ounce this week on the way to its best year since 2010, helped by bets that simmering trade and geopolitical tensions will spur further gains for the metal next year.

With the US Federal Reserve expected to keep interest rates steady next year following three reductions this year, most traders and analysts in a weekly Bloomberg survey were bullish.

“Gold continues in its new trading range of US$1,480-US$1,530, supported by investors looking into next year’s upcoming political, economic and trade and tariff headlines,” RBC Wealth Management managing director George Gero said in an e-mailed note.

Gold futures for February delivery rose 0.2 percent to settle at US$1,518.10 an ounce on the Comex in New York, after touching US$1,519.90, the highest since Oct. 25.

Prices are up 2.5 percent this week, the biggest weekly gain since Aug. 9.

Spot gold also posted the biggest weekly gain since August, up 2.2 percent.

Still, trading volumes are low, “warning that the magnitude of these moves might owe more to illiquidity than conviction,” DailyFX strategist Ilya Spivak said. “It will be interesting to see what happens as overall market participation rebuilds in January.”

In other precious metals trading, Comex silver slipped, while on the New York Mercantile Exchange platinum futures fell and palladium rose.

All three posted weekly gains.