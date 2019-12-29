European shares post new record

Reuters

European shares rose to another record high on Friday, on course for their best year since the global financial crisis as investors remained optimistic about an improving global economy after a fresh dose of upbeat economic data from China.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.2 percent, led by gains in export-heavy German shares. The benchmark index has hit record highs for three consecutive sessions in a holiday-shortened week.

The index posted its third straight week of gains with a 0.3 percent increase, with firming indications of a preliminary US-China trade deal and hopes of a smoother Brexit lifting sentiment in the final month of the year.

“In 2020, we see a higher level of confidence about [the trade deal and Brexit],” Raymond James Financial Inc European strategist Chris Bailey said.

“Markets, as always, need a surprise to the upside. To get that, you’re going to need to see a ‘phase one’ deal signed, and some positive comments continuing around trade,” he said.

Beijing this week said that it was in close contact with Washington about their initial agreement, shortly after US President Donald Trump talked up a formal signing ceremony.

The deal is widely expected to be signed early next month.

The comments have led to expectations of a rebound in global growth next year, with relatively loose monetary policy and robust economic data from the world’s biggest economies also giving traders a reason to cheer the advent of the new decade.

Data on Friday showed profits at China’s industrial firms last month rose at the fastest pace in eight months.

Trade-sensitive European miners jumped 1.3 percent for their best day in nearly two weeks.

Oil and gas firms also rose, tracking higher commodity prices.

Food and beverage, telecom and healthcare stocks were among the underperformers of the day, indicating a bigger risk appetite.

Still, with no major updates expected this year either on the trade front or on Brexit negotiations, volumes are expected to remain light until the first full week of next month.

Investors would also look to fourth-quarter corporate financial results due next month for clues on firms’ outlook on growth next year.

Qiagen NV shares tumbled 19.2 percent after the genetic-testing firm decided against selling the company.