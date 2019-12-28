Agencies

AIRLINES

Union vows new strike

A German cabin crew union on Thursday said that it would call a fresh strike at Lufthansa “in the coming days,” raising the specter of travel chaos during the busy end-of-year holiday season. The UFO union said that it would announce details of the planned strike at 4pm yesterday, in the latest escalation of a long-running battle for better pay and conditions at Germany’s flagship airline. The strike call had been expected after the union on Sunday said that arbitration talks with Lufthansa “had failed.” Although the union vowed to spare passengers the upheaval of walkouts at Christmas, it had warned new stoppages could come any time after Thursday. A Lufthansa spokesman said that the carrier “continued to be believe” in the arbitration process and was willing to take part in fresh talks proposed by two independent mediators for early next month.

MINING

Lithium miner loses suit

A Chilean environmental court has upheld a complaint by indigenous communities in the nation’s northern Atacama Desert about the use of water by SQM, the world’s No. 2 producer of lithium. The decision by the First Environmental Court in the nearby city of Antofagasta calls into jeopardy SQM’s US$400 million plan to expand its lithium carbonate production plant to feed appetite for the ultralight battery metal. Water has become a key sticking point for the expansion plans of SQM and top competitor Albemarle, both of which operate in the salt flats of the Atacama, the world’s driest desert, which supply more than one-third of the global supply of lithium, a key ingredient in the batteries that power electric vehicles. Soaring lithium demand has raised questions about whether Chile’s arid northern desert can support current and future levels of lithium production along with the needs of sprawling nearby copper mines, a booming tourism industry and indigenous communities.

TRADE

EU head worried over Brexit

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has expressed “serious concern” over whether the bloc could conclude a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain within the deadline. Britain is due to leave the EU on Jan. 31, but is to remain in a transitional arrangement until the end of next year while negotiators debate future trade ties. “I am very worried given the little time we have,” von der Leyen told France’s Les Echos newspaper in an interview published yesterday. “It’s not only about negotiating a free-trade deal, but many other subjects. It seems to me that on both sides we must ask ourselves seriously if all these negotiations are feasible in such a short time,” she said. “I believe that it would be reasonable to review things in the middle of the year, if necessary, to see if an extension is needed.”

AIRLINES

Hyundai unit to buy Asiana

A South Korean construction firm yesterday signed a deal to acquire Asiana, the nation’s No. 2 airline, which has long been plagued by financial problems. HDC Hyundai Development Co said that its consortium closed on a 2.5 trillion won (US$2.2 billion) controlling stake in the troubled airline, which owes about 3 trillion won to financial institutions. Kumho Industrial, the carrier’s biggest shareholder, put its 31 percent stake up for sale earlier this year under pressure from its creditors. The deal also includes Asiana’s affiliates, including low-cost carriers Air Seoul and Air Busan.