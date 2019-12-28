Business monitor shows economic gains: council

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The government’s business climate monitor flashed “green” for last month, the first time in 14 months, indicating that the economy is coming out of the woods, although uncertainty lingers, the National Development Council said yesterday.

The overall reading rose 5 points to 24, lifting the monitor to a state of steady growth following 10 straight months of “yellow-blue” that suggested a slowdown.

“The improvement came as US-China trade tensions subsided and international technology brands are rolling out 5G devices at a faster pace than expected,” council research director Wu Ming-huei (吳明蕙) told a media briefing.

The council uses a five-level system to depict the state of the nation’s economy, with “green” indicating steady growth, “red” suggesting overheating and “blue” signaling a recession. Dual colors indicate a transition.

Exports, industrial output, imports of machinery equipment and share prices posted positive cyclical signals, Wu said, adding that supply-chain realignment and order transfers also lent support.

Wu declined to speculate whether the “green” level would last, saying the improvement is fragile and several other economic barometers remained in the contraction zone.

“The recovery is not broad-based and should be described as such,” Wu said, adding that GDP growth in China and the US is expected to slow next year, which would be unfavorable to Taiwanese exports.

The world’s two largest economies account for more than 50 percent of outbound shipments.

Economic indicators in the eurozone and elsewhere also point downward.

The index of leading indicators, which aims to predict economic movements six months ahead, rose 0.36 percent to 102.62, the council said.

Imports of semiconductor equipment, export orders, share prices and job market accession rates rose, while new construction, and the monetary gauge of cash and cash equivalents retreated, it said.

The index of coincident indicators, which reflects the current economic situation, grew 0.24 percent to 100.58, it said.

The readings for manufacturing sales, industrial production and customs-cleared exports gained ground, while wholesale, retail and restaurant operations, as well as electricity usage fell, it said.

Private investment would remain strong, supported by realization of investment pledges by companies moving home from China to avoid trade frictions between China and the US, Wu said.