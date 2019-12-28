Stock, property pickup lifts consumer confidence

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The consumer confidence index gained 3.91 points to 84.28 this month, led by improving sentiment about stock investment and property purchases, a National Central University survey showed yesterday.

Confidence in the stock market recovered as the TAIEX rallied past 12,000 points, thanks to an influx of hot money attracted by technology plays that are benefiting from increasing 5G deployment and promises of generous dividends.

The gauge on stock investment outlook came in at 65.6, picking up 11.1 points from last month, but its absolute value remained significantly below the neutral threshold, the monthly survey found.

Index scores greater than 100 suggest optimism and values less than the mark indicate pessimism.

Dachrahn Wu (吳大任), director of the university’s Research Center for Taiwan Economic Development, which conducts the survey, said that investors are watching out for potential corrections, as the main board approaches a record high.

The risk awareness is healthy and likely helped drive up interest in real estate, Wu said, adding that the sub-index on purchases of durable goods, mainly real estate, gained 2.6 points to 111.1, the highest since November 2007.

The local property market has received support from capital repatriation and an electronics supply chain realignment, Wu said.

Transactions for residential properties gained noticeable momentum in central and southern Taiwan this year, while factories and office buildings in the north are in great demand, Wu said.

Southern Taiwan is likely to see faster development and infrastructure investment than northern Taiwan in the next five to 10 years, the economist said.

The government has announced plans to extend the high-speed rail network from Kaohsiung to Pingtung.

The sub-index on economic conditions rose 3.15 points to 93.1, while the reading on household incomes added 3.35 points to 96.8, the survey showed.

People also expect more ease in finding jobs going forward, as the employment sub-index added 6.2 points to 85.45, it showed.

The measure on inflation bucked the uptrend, declining 2.95 points to 53.05, suggesting little inflationary pressure ahead, it said.

The survey polled 2,825 adults by telephone from Thursday last week to Monday, with a margin of error of 2 percentage points.