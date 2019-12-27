Agencies

JAPAN

Wage pressure applied

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda yesterday put pressure on the country’s business leaders, urging them to lift wages to help boost the economy. For the seventh straight year, Abe told a year-end gathering of business lobby Keidanren that he hoped companies would boost wages during the annual shunto wage negotiations in spring. Wages rose an average 2.1 percent — well short of the 3 percent mark economists say is the minimum needed to help drive inflation toward 2 percent — at the spring talks this year, according to figures released by the Japanese Trade Union Confederation.

CHINA

Soybean imports surge

Imports of soybeans surged this month following the announcement of an interim trade deal with the US. Imports rose 53.7 percent from a year earlier to 5.4 million tonnes, according to customs data. Imports of US soybeans more than doubled from the previous month to 2.6 million tonnes, according to AWeb.com, a news Web site that serves the farming industry. Beijing and the US announced an interim “phase 1” agreement early this month, but have yet to release details. US officials said that as part of the deal, Beijing would buy more US farm exports.

REAL ESTATE

Daiwa expanding investment

Daiwa Securities Group Inc is expanding its real-estate investment trust (REIT) business as low interest rates continue to drive investors into domestic property funds. Japan’s second-biggest brokerage is preparing to start a new private-placement REIT and considering having existing trusts issue new shares to raise money for expansion, said Toshio Fukushima, president of its Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co unit. Fukushima said he expects the combined assets of real-estate investment trusts under his firm’s management would increase to more than ￥1 trillion (US$9.1 billion) next year from about ￥900 billion as of September. The company oversees five REITs.

RETAILERS

Offer values Reliance unit

A stock swap offer to help shareholders of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s unlisted retail business monetize their investment has valued the unit at US$34 billion. Share owners in Reliance Retail Ltd can exchange four shares for one of its listed parent Reliance Industries Ltd, according to a so-called scheme of arrangement posted on the group’s Web site. With the parent’s latest market capitalization at 9.8 trillion rupees (US$137 billion), the share swap values the subsidiary at 2.4 trillion rupees, according to Bloomberg’s calculation. The share swap values the company at more than Tesco PLC, the UK’s biggest supermarket chain.

RIDE-HAILING

Mexico City to get funds

Funds held in a trust from ride-hailing platforms like Uber Technologies Inc are to be transferred to Mexico City’s public coffers at the start of the new year thanks to changes in the fiscal code, the local government said. The shift would allow the city to disclose how the money is being spent, it said. The city government detailed the change in a statement this week. The trust dates to September 2016, when Uber agreed to deposit 1.5 percent of each trip started in Mexico City into the trust to serve as a source of revenue to do things like upgrade public transportation infrastructure.