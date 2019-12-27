Wafer Works proposal for Shanghai debut approved

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Wafer Works Corp (合晶) yesterday said that its board of directors had approved a plan to debut its Chinese subsidiary, Wafer Works (Shanghai) Corp (上海合晶), on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s science and technology innovation board.

The Shanghai unit plans to issue new common shares valued at 10 to 25 percent of its capital, Wafer Works Corp said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

“The share offering would help Wafer Works (Shanghai) to expand its business in the Chinese market, attract talent and retain employees” by awarding shares, the parent company said.

The Taoyuan-based company said it plans to submit an application to the Shanghai Stock Exchange to issue yuan-dominated shares of the unit.

It plans to use the proceeds to expand its capacity in China and generate more profit, it said.

The Shanghai-based company operates four manufacturing sites in China, including a 12-inch silicon wafer manufacturing fab. In Taiwan, Wafer Works primarily makes 6-inch, 8-inch and 12-inch wafers.

Wafer Works is to hold an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on Feb. 26 to gain approval for the plan.

The company’s stake in the unit is to drop to between 34.52 and 43.6 percent from 60 percent after the new shares are issued, it said.