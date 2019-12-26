Agencies

COMMODITIES

Coffee rally stuns traders

Coffee’s stunning rally late this year took many traders and analysts by surprise, creating tension over where prices go from here. Arabica beans have surged 28 percent since the end of September, on pace for the best quarterly performance since 2014 and the biggest gain among major commodities in the past three months. Prices recovered after adverse weather threatened production in Brazil, the world’s top grower and exporter. “The market ran up too much, too fast, and now we’re seeing a healthy pullback,” said Josh Graves, a senior market strategist for RJO Futures in Chicago. “In the short term, high volatility is here to stay.”

CHINA

Magnet exports to US fall

The country’s exports of rare-earth magnets to the US last month fell 21.2 percent month-on-month, customs data showed yesterday, as improving trade relations between the two countries reduced demand for stockpiling. US-bound shipments of the magnets, which are widely used in medical devices, consumer electronics and defense, came in at 376 tonnes, General Administration of Customs data showed. The figure was also down 3.2 percent year-on-year. The US military plans to stockpile rare-earth magnets used in Javelin missiles and F-35 jets, according to a government document seen by Reuters, although a US policy bill bans the purchase of rare-earth magnets from China for military use in the 2019 fiscal year.

ENERGY

Crude oil above US$61

Oil settled above US$61 a barrel on Tuesday amid light volume as US President Donald Trump said a preliminary trade deal with China is “done” and ahead of government data expected to show another crude stockpile decline. Futures rose 1 percent in New York to close at a three-day high. US crude inventories last week fell by 1.5 million barrels, according to a Bloomberg survey before US Energy Information Administration data tomorrow. With prices on the rise since October, the market headed into Christmas in a completely different state from a year earlier.

CHINA

Bond defaults spark alarm

Financial regulators are calling for more efficient handling of bond defaults to restore investor confidence after repayment failures hit a record high this year. Senior officials from the central bank, the securities regulatory body, the supreme court and other departments discussed court-mediated dispute resolution concerning bond defaults at a symposium in Beijing on Tuesday, according to a report by the state-run Financial News. China’s onshore bond defaults have exceeded 130 billion yuan (US$18.6 billion) so far this year, surpassing the previous annual high of 122 billion yuan last year.

EQUITIES

Japanese stocks decline

Japanese stock prices declined and Chinese markets were little-changed yesterday, while trading in most other Asian economies was closed for Christmas Day. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.2 percent to 23,792.34, while the Shanghai Composite Index was at 2,983.13. Malaysia’s benchmark was down 0.6 percent, while the TAIEX gained 12 points. Markets in Hong Kong, India, New Zealand and Singapore were closed. Wall Street ended nearly flat on Tuesday in a shortened trading session before closing for Christmas Day. US markets are to reopen today.