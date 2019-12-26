China’s imports of US soy highest in about two years

Reuters and Bloomberg, BEIJING

China has said it is in close touch with the US on a trade deal signing ceremony, after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) would have a ceremony to sign the recently struck “phase one” trade deal.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Geng Shuang (耿爽) made the comments at a daily briefing yesterday.

He did not provide a specific date.

Separately, China’s imports of US soybeans last month rose to the highest in 20 months after more US cargoes cleared customs ahead of the signing.

China’s inbound shipments from the US surged to 2.4 million tonnes, the highest since March last year, and up from about 1 million tonnes in October.

China imported almost no US soybeans in November last year, customs data showed.

Chinese companies are likely to continue purchasing US soybeans as the two countries are expected to sign the partial trade deal early next month.

China has been issuing regular tariff waivers for domestic firms to buy US soybeans.

The waivers cover the 30 percent retaliatory tariffs on US soybeans.

China’s total commitments in the current marketing year hit 9.5 million tonnes, compared with 1.8 million tonnes the previous year, US Department of Agriculture data showed.

China is reviewing retaliatory tariff exemptions for US$60 billion of US goods and plans to release a list of products eligible for an exemption at an “appropriate time,” China’s customs authority said in a statement.

The nation bought 3.5 million tonnes of soybeans from Brazil, the largest supplier, up from 3.4 million tonnes in October, but down from 4.6 million tonnes in November last year.

Imports from Argentina were 1.3 million tonnes, up from 870,839 tonnes in October and a mere 32,767 tonnes in November last year.

China might see imports climb this month to about 8.2 million tonnes following more shipments from the US, which could ease supply shortages at some crushers, the China National Grain and Oils Information Center said.