Twitter updates ad policies to hinder vote interference

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Twitter Inc’s local unit yesterday updated its advertisement policies, saying that it aims to address the dissemination of misinformation related to the Jan. 11 presidential and legislative elections on the platform.

Citing the company’s election integrity policy, the social media platform said in a statement that it prohibits any attempt to interfere with the electoral process by undermining the physical act of voting or registering to vote.

It would prevent the distribution of false or misleading information about the electoral process, or when or how to vote, Twitter said, citing a global ban launched last month by its corporate headquarters on political advertising.

“We’ll no longer allow political ads, including ads focused on influencing votes for candidates, parties, ballot issues, or elections,” Twitter global lead for legal, policy, and trust and safety Vijaya Gadde said in a tweet announcing the ban.

Advertisements containing political content by candidates, political parties and elected or appointed government officials are also prohibited.

FAKE ACCOUNTS

The company said that it is also addressing malicious activities, including platform manipulation, spam and fake accounts, as they breach Twitter’s rules, adding that it has shut down nearly 100 million accounts globally in the first half of this year.

Meanwhile, despite banning political advertisements, Twitter said that it encourages political parties to use the platform to interact with people.

It is working closely with political parties to help them utilize the social media platform to better engage with the electorate for next month’s presidential election, it said.

TRAINING

Training sessions have been held for the Democratic Progressive Party and the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), Twitter said, adding that it has also opened dedicated reporting channels for election partners to send feedback.

The Central Election Commission and law enforcement agencies have also been trained to use the channels to report suspicious or abusive activity in breach of the rules found on the social media platform, it said.