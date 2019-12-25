Agencies

INDIA

IMF warns over economy

The government must take steps quickly to reverse the economic slowdown of an economy that has been one of the engines of global growth, the IMF said on Monday. Declining consumption and investment, and falling tax revenue, have combined with other factors to put the brakes on one of the fastest growing economies in the world, the IMF said in its annual review.

THAILAND

Inflation target narrowed

The central bank plans to narrow its inflation target from next year as consumer-price growth remains subdued in the Southeast Asian nation. Its new goal is to keep annual headline inflation within a range of 1 to 3 percent compared with 1 to 4 percent previously, Narumon Pinyosinwat, a government spokeswoman, said yesterday after a cabinet meeting in which the change was approved. The new midpoint of the target is 2 percent, down from 2.5 percent before. The medium-term goal would be flexible to provide economic stability, Narumon said.

MEDIA

Mogul sued over CBS merger

Media mogul Shari Redstone and other Viacom Inc directors have been accused by a pension fund of selling out the entertainment company’s shareholders by ramming through an US$11.7 billion merger with CBS Corp. Redstone, who also is CBS’ controlling shareholder, and her colleagues on Viacom’s board “expropriated potentially billions of dollars from Viacom’s minority stockholders” by agreeing to a deal that was unfavorable to investors, lawyers for the fund said in an unsealed Delaware Chancery Court suit on Monday.

AUTOMAKERS

Start-up raises US$2.85bn

Rivian Automotive Inc, the electric-truck start-up already backed by Amazon.com Inc and Ford Motor Co, raised another US$1.3 billion from investors led by T. Rowe Price to support the rollout of its debut vehicles next year. The funds generated from Rivian’s fourth major investment this year boosts the total raised to US$2.85 billion. The Plymouth, Michigan-based manufacturer said that Amazon, Ford and funds managed by BlackRock Inc also participated in the round.

TECHNOLOGY

Apple, Google remove ToTok

A popular mobile application developed in the United Arab Emirates has been removed from both Apple Inc’s and Google’s online marketplaces following a report it was used for widespread government spying. The moves come after the New York Times on Saturday reported that the app ToTok allowed the United Arab Emirates government to track the conversations, movements, and other details of people who installed it on their phone.

JAPAN

Postal share sale on hold

The government is considering holding off on its plan to sell about US$10 billion worth of shares in Japan Post Holdings Co through this fiscal year following scandals involving its insurance unit, people familiar with the situation said. Concern over corporate governance and the tumbling stock price have made it difficult to sell the third and final tranche of the shares, the people said. The timing of share sales for next fiscal year onward is also still unclear, they said. Japan’s financial regulator is considering penalties against the postal group after reports of misconduct in selling insurance policies.