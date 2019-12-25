Staff writer, with CNA

EQUITIES

TAIEX slides below 12,000

The TAIEX yesterday closed lower on lackluster turnover, as many foreign institutional investors stayed away from the trading floor ahead of the Christmas holiday, dealers said. Selling was seen across the board as the bellwether electronics sector dominated the trading session, led by losses by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), which pushed down the benchmark index below 12,000 points by the close, they said. The TAIEX closed down 45.85 points, or 0.38 percent, at 11,976.38. Turnover was NT$103.227 billion (US$3.42 billion), the lowest level since Oct. 21, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$732 million of shares on the main board, exchange data showed.

ECONOMY

M1B, M2B growth continues

Last month’s M1B — a measure of the money in circulation — grew 7.46 percent year-on-year, higher than 6.99 percent growth in October, largely due to an increase in capital inflows, the central bank said yesterday. M2 — which includes M1B, time deposits, mutual funds and foreign-currency deposits — last month grew 4.14 percent, compared with 3.79 percent in October, the central bank said. The average year-on-year growth rates of M1B and M2 in the first 11 months of this year were 7.12 percent and 3.4 percent respectively, the bank said.

BIOTECHNOLOGY

Applied BioCode to list

Applied BioCode Corp (瑞磁生物科技集團) yesterday applied with the Taiwan Stock Exchange for a primary listing, making it the fifth foreign company to file an initial public offering application this year. The Cayman Islands-incorporated company develops, manufactures and commercializes multiplex testing products. It has combined “digital barcodes” with immunochemistry and molecular probes to create bio-inspired barcoded magnetic bead technology, the exchange said. The company posted revenue of NT$78.88 million and a net loss of NT$222.599 million in the first three quarters of this year, or losses per share of NT$3.59. The company has major operations in Los Angeles, and its main markets are the US and Asia.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

IBFC eyeing China venture

International Bills Finance Corp (IBFC, 國際票券) yesterday said that it plans to sign a memorandum of understanding with Xiamen International Trust Co Ltd (廈門國際信託) to form a joint venture in China. The plan was approved by IBFC’s board of directors at a meeting yesterday, but still requires regulatory approval, the company said. IBFC is a wholly owned subsidiary and major earnings source of IBF Financial Holdings Co (國票金控), which is setting up a Web-only bank with Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten Inc to tap the emerging business opportunity.

SEMICONDUCTORS

ASE and ASEEE to merge

ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) yesterday said that it plans to merge ASE Inc (日月光半導體) and ASE Embedded Electronics Inc (ASEEE, 日月暘電子) to consolidate the group’s resources and enhance its operational efficiency. The merger is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 1. ASE Inc would be the surviving entity and ASEEE is to be dissolved, the holding company said in a regulatory filing. The relationship between ASEEE and its creditors is not expected to be affected by the merger, the filing said. Kaohsiung-based ASEEE was established in 2015 by ASE and Japan’s TDK Corp.