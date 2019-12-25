Sony not keeping up with demand for image sensors

Bloomberg

Sony Corp is working around the clock to manufacture its in-demand image sensors, but even 24-hour operations has not been enough.

For the second straight year, the Japanese company is to run its chip factories constantly through the year-end holidays to try and keep up with demand for sensors used in smartphone cameras, said Terushi Shimizu, the head of Sony’s semiconductor unit.

The electronics giant is this fiscal year more than doubling its capital spending on the business to ￥280 billion (US$2.56 billion) and is also building a new plant in Nagasaki, Japan, that is to go online in April 2021.

“Judging by the way things are going, even after all that investment in expanding capacity, it might still not be enough,” Shimizu said in an interview at the firm’s Tokyo headquarters.

“We are having to apologize to customers, because we just can’t make enough,” he said.

It is now common to see three lenses on the back of a smartphone as manufacturers lean on camera specifications as a hard number to nudge customers into upgrading.

The latest models from Samsung Electronics Co and Huawei Technologies Co (華為) boast resolutions in excess of 40 megapixels, can capture ultrawide-angle images and come with depth sensors.

Apple Inc this year joined the fray with its triple-camera iPhone 11 Pro.

That is why even as smartphone market growth plateaus, Sony’s sales of image sensors continue to soar.

Semiconductors are now Sony’s most profitable business after the PlayStation.

The company in October raised its operating income outlook for the chip unit 38 percent to ￥200 billion in the year ending March next year, after second-quarter profit jumped by almost 60 percent.

Sony has forecast that revenue from its semiconductor division is to climb 18 percent to ￥1.04 trillion, of which image sensors account for 86 percent.

Sony in May said that it controls 51 percent of the image-sensor market as measured by revenue and that it is targeting a 60 percent share by its fiscal year 2025.

Shimizu estimated that Sony’s portion of the pie grew by a few percentage points this year alone.

The company is now looking to a new generation of sensors that can see the world in 3D.

Samsung and Huawei have already unveiled flagship models with 3D sensors.

Apple is rumored to be planning to introduce a 3D camera to its lineup next year.

Shimizu declined to comment on specific customers, but said that Sony is ready to meet what it expects to be a significant increase in demand next year.

“This was year zero for time of flight,” Shimizu said. “Once you start seeing interesting applications of this technology, it will motivate people to buy new phones.”