Dr Wu board approves a cash dividend of NT$10

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

Dr Wu Skincare Co Ltd (達爾膚生醫科技) yesterday said that its board of directors has approved a proposal to distribute a cash dividend of NT$10 per common share from its capital surplus, as it is not planning large investments next year.

The proposed dividend, if approved by shareholders on Feb. 28, would suggest a dividend yield of 15.15 percent based on yesterday’s closing price of NT$66.

The cash dividend would be the company’s first derived from a capital surplus since it was listed on the Taipei Exchange in 2016.

The company said it expects to pay a total cash dividend of NT$450 million (US$14.9 million) in March.

As of the end of September, the company’s capital surplus totaled about NT$1.1 billion.

“We used to hold a large amount of cash … as we aimed to expand our business. However, we could not find the right investment projects, even though we did a lot of research,” Dr Wu chairman Eric Wu (吳奕叡) told a media briefing in Taipei.

The company is not planning any mergers and acquisitions next year, but would continue investing in China using a different approach, Wu said.

Dr Wu used to operate a fully owned subsidiary in Shanghai, but sold it because of financial considerations. Last month, it set up Dr Wu Skincare (Jiangsu) Co Ltd (江蘇達爾膚), a joint venture in which it holds a 51 percent stake, he said.

“The beauty product market in China changes so fast. Online marketing promotion has become more expensive than before, but less effective,” Wu said. “We are still looking for an effective way to attract Chinese customers.”

Dr Wu’s cumulative revenue in the first 11 months of this year grew 6.2 percent annually to NT$954 million on stable sales in Taiwan.

Revenue for the whole of this year is forecast to surpass NT$1 billion, which would be less than the company’s record revenue of NT$1.15 billion in 2016, but more than for the past two years, thanks to an improved pricing strategy and product distribution programs, Wu said.

Profit, which grew 111 percent annually to NT$110 million in the first three quarters, would likely be boosted this quarter by one-time disposal gains from the Shanghai unit, he said.

Next year, sales in Taiwan are expected to advance 10 percent year-on-year due to the company’s collaboration with e-commerce companies such as Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體), Yahoo-Kimo (雅虎奇摩) and Shopee Taiwan Co Ltd (樂購蝦皮), Wu said.