Agencies

ITALY

Central bank defends actions

The Bank of Italy “positively” fulfilled its supervision duties and is ready to account for its actions on failing lender Banca Popolare di Bari, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco told the Corriere della Sera daily in an interview published yesterday. Prosecutors in the southern Italian town of Bari are investigating the former chairman of Popolare di Bari for alleged corruption in relation to the central bank’s supervisory activity over the failing local lender, a judicial source said on Sunday. Earlier this month, the central bank put Popolare di Bari, the biggest lender in the poorer south of the country, under special administration.

KUWAIT

Saudi oil deal possible

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia could reach an agreement by the end of this year to renew oil output in the shared neutral zone along their border, Kuwaiti Minister of Oil Khaled al-Fadhel said. The neutral zone, which has been shuttered for more than four years, can produce as much as 500,000 barrels a day. The zone’s Wafra and Khafji fields stopped pumping due to disputes between the two countries. “We hope that by the end of the year things will be cleared out and things will go back to normal,” al-Fadhel told reporters in Kuwait City on the sidelines of a meeting of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries.

GERMANY

BASF to sell unit

Chemical giant BASF AG on Saturday said that it has agreed to sell its construction chemicals business for 3.17 billion euros (US$3.5 billion) to American private equity firm Lone Star. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of next year subject to the competition authority approval, BASF said in a statement. It said the deal would allow it to develop its full potential under Lone Star, which owns several companies in the construction equipment sector. The unit, which offers insulation products for the construction industry, has more than 7,000 employees, operates in more than 60 countries and generated sales of about 2.5 billion euros last year.

CYBERSECURITY

ARM courting bidders

UK chip designer ARM Holdings PLC is courting bidders for a loss-making cybersecurity joint venture, the Telegraph reported. The Trustonic Ltd venture, which ARM and its Dutch partner founded seven years ago, said in a regulatory filing that its owners decided “to make the business available for sale,” the newspaper said. ARM and its partner’s parent, Thales SA, declined to comment, the Telegraph said, adding that the venture’s documents suggest its last fundraising valued it at about ￡60 million (US$78 million). ARM chief executive officer Simon Segars is also considering a return to the public markets, the Telegraph said.

REAL ESTATE

Unizo backs takeover offer

Unizo Holdings Co backed a takeover offer made by its employees in partnership with Lone Star Group worth US$1.6 billion as the bidding war for the Japanese real-estate operator dragged on. The offer price of ￥5,100 (US$46.60) per common share is above the current market value as well as proposals made by other bidders, and is “best” for Unizo’s shareholders, the company said in a statement on Sunday. The board recommends the proposal, made as a tender offer through the Tokyo-based Chitocea Investment Co, to Unizo shareholders, the company said.