Staff writer, with CNA

EQUITIES

TAIEX breaches 12,000

The TAIEX yesterday closed higher, with late-session buying vaulting the index past 12,000 points amid reduced trade tensions between the US and China, dealers said. The bellwether electronics sector again led the broader market higher as shares of contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) rebounded, while other large-cap shares in the old economy and financial sectors rose on ample liquidity, they said. The TAIEX closed up 63.15 points, or 0.53 percent, at 12,022.23 on turnover of NT$111.639 billion (US$3.69 billion). Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$2.32 billion of shares on the main board, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said.

STOCK MARKETS

Cathay ETFs to be delisted

The Taiwan Stock Exchange yesterday said that it would delist two exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by Cathay Securities Investment Trust Co (國泰證券投信) from Feb. 4, as the average net asset value of the two funds had fallen below NT$100 million for 30 consecutive business days as of Dec. 10. The two ETFs are Cathay FTSE Japan Daily Leveraged 2X ETF and Cathay FTSE Japan Daily Inversed ETF. Cathay Securities Investment Trust applied to the regulator for the ETFs to be terminated and the applications have been approved, the exchange said in a statement.

DAIRIES

IPG to buy Ausnutria shares

Oral liquid formulations maker Center Laboratories Inc (晟德大藥廠) yesterday said that its board of directors approved a plan to sell 15 million common shares in Hong Kong-listed Ausnutria Dairy Corp (澳優乳業) to Infinite Perfection Group Ltd (IPG, 致美集團) at HK$9 per share, or HK$135 million (US$17.3 million). In addition, BioEngine Capital Inc (玉晟生技), a subsidiary of Center Laboratories, also plans to sell 10 million Ausnutria Dairy shares to IPG for HK$90 million, according to separate filings with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Overall, Center Laboratories said it expects to book a gain of NT$351.26 million from the share sale, while the group would still own a 21.77 percent stake in Ausnutria Dairy after the sale.

CHIPMAKERS

Macronix capex approved

Memorychip maker Macronix International Co (旺宏電子) yesterday said that its board of directors approved a capital expenditure (capex) budget for next year of NT$8.7 billion to expand its latest 3D NAND chip manufacturing facilities. The company plans to activate the investment in the first quarter of next year, and proposes to use its own capital and syndicated loans to fund the new spending, the company said in a regulatory filing. The company plans to ship its first 3D 48-layer NAND flash chips in the second half of next year.

AUTO PARTS

Revenues disappoint

Revenues of local auto parts suppliers were mostly lower than expected last month, despite the arrival of the high-sales season, Jih Sun Securities Investment Consulting Co (日盛投顧) said in a client note. As the situation in the two major auto markets — the US and China — has not improved, the auto parts industry is expected to report lower revenue for this year compared with last year, before a gradual improvement in the first quarter of next year on the back of the peak-season effect, Jih Sun said. Revenues would depend on the progress of US-China trade talks, inventory destocking in China and the progress of mass production at Tesla Inc’s Shanghai plant, it said.