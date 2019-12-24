Insurance gripes surge 61 percent

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

Complaints about insurance policies surged 61 percent year-on-year to 1,721 last quarter, led by disputes over compensation amounts and the definition of medically necessary treatment, a Financial Ombudsman Institution report showed.

That led to 59 percent growth in the number of insurance complaints to 4,733 in the first three quarters of the year, the report said.

Disputes about life insurance policies continued to make up the majority of the complaints, or 71 percent, as the products — which include injury insurance, accident insurance and major disease insurance — are more complex than property insurance policies, it said.

Of the 665 claims-related disputes last month, 237, or 37 percent, concerned disagreements about the amount of compensation, the definition of medical necessity and which surgery a policy covers, the report said.

They were followed by disputes over accident liability, delayed claims and pre-existing diseases, which constituted 23 percent of complaints, it said.

Among 566 non-claims-related cases, sales agents giving false information regarding policy coverage, the validity of policies and the payment of premiums made up the majority, it added.

Among complaints about life insurance companies, Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) led the list with 203 complaints, followed by Farglory Life Insurance Co (遠雄人壽) at 154 and Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽) at 153, the report said.

In terms of the ratio of complaints to policies sold, a more useful gauge, BNP Paribas Assurance TCB Life Insurance Co (合作金庫人壽) led the list at 0.33, followed by Cigna International Taiwan (康健人壽) at 0.27 and First Life Insurance Co (第一金人壽) at 0.25, it said.