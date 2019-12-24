Housing tipped to remain steady

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Housing transactions might hold steady next year or rise slightly from an estimate of nearly 300,000 units this year, as concerns over political uncertainty would subside following the Jan. 11 presidential election, Evertrust Rehouse Co (永慶房屋) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday.

The latest government data showed that the number of deals rose 7 percent from a year earlier to 246,243 in the first 10 months of this year and the whole-year figure should be between 297,000 and 299,000, assuming no surprises, Evertrust general manager Yeh Ling-chi (葉凌棋) said.

For next year, the volume might be flat or fractionally higher at 300,000 to 308,000 after the central bank last week kept interest rates unchanged and indicated no need for a hike as the world extends monetary easing, Yeh said.

A stable economy and low borrowing costs bode well for the property market, which has seen a slow but gradual recovery with the pickup more evident in central and southern Taiwan, he said.

Domestic banks have lent support by competing for mortgage operations to digest idle cash and increase revenue, he said.

Interest rates for mortgage loans averaged at 1.74 percent as of September, while the loan-to-value ratio climbed to 75 percent, the highest since 2009, Evertrust said, citing data from the Joint Credit Information Center (金融聯合徵信中心).

In a quarterly survey by the broker, 50 percent of respondents said that it would be wise to join the market after the election.

Forty-five percent expect housing prices to consolidate, while 25 percent expect an upturn and 30 percent anticipate downward revisions, the survey said.

Housing prices in major cities have emerged from corrections, although they are still short of the peak in 2014 that triggered a series of policies to cool the property market, Yeh said.

Real demand would continue to underpin the market, with small apartments to be the mainstream products in northern Taiwan and larger products to dominate the south, the survey said.

According to the survey, 35 percent of respondents said that real estate would be the best defense against downside risks, ahead of gold (33 percent), time deposits (18 percent) and stock (9 percent).