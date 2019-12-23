Staff writer, with CNA

ELECTRONICS

Wistron to invest in Vietnam

Contract electronics manufacturer Wistron Corp (緯創) said on Thursday last week that its board of directors has approved an investment of US$45 million to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Vietnam to meet its long-term investment needs. The new subsidiary, Wistron InfoComm (Vietnam) Co Ltd, is expected to spend up to 5.43 trillion dong (US$233.98 million) to purchase machinery, equipment and build plants, Wistron said in a regulatory filing.

APPLICATIONS

New EasyCard app coming

EasyCard Corp (悠遊卡) plans to launch a mobile payment service next year. The EasyWallet app is to be upgraded on Jan. 6 among 500 test users and become available to the wider public for payment service by the end of the first quarter, the company said last week. The app allows users to manage up to 20 EasyCards on a single account and automatically top up their cards when the balance drops below a designated amount. The range of services to be provided include in-store payments and money transfers, with single transactions of up to NT$50,000 and a monthly limit of NT$300,000, the company said.

START-UPS

Logo for Taiwan start-ups

Taiwan’s national Startup Island Taiwan logo is to be displayed globally for the first time at the 2020 CES consumer electronics show early next year, the National Development Council (NDC) said on Wednesday last week. Taiwanese start-ups showcasing their innovative products at the event are to all use the logo to promote Taiwan during the Jan. 7 to 10 trade fair in Las Vegas, the council said. The logo is for use by all Taiwanese start-up companies and their products.