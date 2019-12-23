Local hiring likely up next year

Staff writer, with CNA

The hiring outlook among local businesses improved for the first quarter of next year, according to the online 1111 Job Bank (1111人力銀行), as more Taiwanese companies operating overseas are investing at home to avoid the impact of trade friction between the US and China.

Citing the results of a survey, the job bank said that 56.2 percent of the polled employers said they have plans to hire from January to March next year, up from 51.06 percent recorded in a similar poll for the first quarter of this year.

Employers who are planning to increase their workforces for the quarter said full-time positions will account for most of their job openings, the survey showed.

According to the survey, workforce demand from the electronics industry, service businesses and the real-estate industry is expected to top other industries in the quarter.

1111 Job Bank vice president Henry Ho (何啟聖) said tariffs imposed by the US on Chinese goods have prompted many Taiwanese companies to channel their resources back home, while trade diversion effects, which have led foreign buyers to shift their orders to Taiwan to avoid tariffs, have benefited Taiwan’s economy.

Late last month, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics raised its forecasts of Taiwan’s GDP growth for this year and next by 0.18 percentage points and 0.14 percentage points respectively, up from earlier estimates, to 2.64 percent and 2.72 percent, citing rising domestic demand.

As a result, demand for talent in the local market has been on the rise, pushing up hiring expectations for the first quarter, Ho said.

Ho said the local electronics industry has witnessed a revival in global demand in the wake of trade diversion effects resulting from the trade dispute between Washington and Beijing, as well as an increase in emerging tech applications.

He said the service sector expects sales to grow in the first quarter, when major holidays such as the Lunar New Year is expected to boost patronage in several segments, including department stores and restaurants.

Ho added that the real-estate industry is expected to benefit from rising demand for homes, offices and factories as Taiwanese investors return home.

The survey was conducted from Dec. 9 to 18 and collected 776 valid questionnaires, the job bank said.