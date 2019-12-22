Wall Street ends quiet week with record highs

AP

Wall Street on Friday capped a mostly quiet week of trading with broad gains for stocks and more record highs for the major indices.

Technology and healthcare stocks powered much of the rally.

The S&P 500 notched its 10th winning week in the past 11. The benchmark index also finished with a record high for the fourth time this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and NASDAQ Composite also ended the week at new highs.

Momentum for stocks has been clearly upward for months and the market is heading into what has historically been a seasonally good period.

Rising optimism about a “phase one” trade deal announced a week ago between the US and China has helped push stock indices to records.

Fears about a possible recession have also faded since the summer after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates three times and appears set to keep them low for a long time.

“It’s just a benign continuation of the year-end rally based on no compelling reasons to scare people into selling,” Globalt Investments senior portfolio manager Tom Martin said.

“You have not a lot of reasons to sell; maybe a few reasons to buy. So, it’s just a very slow, low volume drift upward,” he said.

The S&P 500 on Friday rose 15.85 points, or 0.5 percent, to 3,221.22, jumping 1.7 percent from a close of 3,168.80 on Dec. 13. With less than two weeks left in this year, the S&P 500 is up 28.5 percent for the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday climbed 78.13 points, or 0.3 percent, to 28,455.09, an increase of 1.1 percent from 28,135.38 a week earlier.

The NASDAQ Composite on Friday added 37.74 points, or 0.4 percent, to 8,924.96, surging 2.2 percent from a close of 8,734.88 a week earlier.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks on Friday picked up 4.81 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,671.90, a 2.1 percent leap from 1,637.98 on Dec. 13.

Roughly two stocks rose for every one that fell on the New York Stock Exchange.

The US and China last week agreed to cut tariffs on some of each other’s goods and postpone other tariff threats. The interim trade deal has helped ease a key source of uncertainty for investors heading into next year.

Encouraging reports on home construction, industrial production and other economic data earlier this week helped keep the rally going.

More good news arrived on Friday with a report showing that US households have continued to spend amid a healthy job market. That is making up for hesitance by businesses to spend and it is helping to keep the US economy growing at a moderate pace.

“What we’ve had in the last several weeks is a lessening of uncertainty,” Martin said.

Spending by US households has been the main pillar for the economy, even as CEOs turned cautious amid all the uncertainty created by US President Donald Trump’s trade wars.

Consumer last month spending rose 0.4 percent from October, the strongest growth in four months, US Department of Commerce data showed.

The increase in spending came as incomes rose 0.5 percent from a month earlier.

A separate report confirmed that the US economy grew at a moderate annual rate of 2.1 percent in the third quarter. Much of the growth from that July-to-September period came from stronger consumer spending.

Technology stocks accounted for a big slice of the market’s gains. Intel Corp rose 1.7 percent.

Healthcare and industrial stocks also notched solid gains. Cigna Corp climbed 3 percent and Union Pacific Corp added 1.7 percent.