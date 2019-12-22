Infamous NY jail could have new, green tomorrow

By Ellen Wulfhorst / Thomson Reuters Foundation, NEW YORK

New York City has an opportunity practically unheard of in modern times — a chance to decide what to do with an island bigger than London’s Hyde Park.

The city in October voted to close down its notoriously overcrowded, violent jail on Rikers Island by 2026, which has over its history held more than twice the number of prisoners it was designed for.

Commanding the most public attention for the island’s future is green industrial use — a renewable energy hub with possibilities of a solar farm, modernized wastewater treatment and a plant converting organic waste into fuel.

“There’s a lot of momentum for the island as a hub of green infrastructure,” said Moses Gates, vice president for housing and neighborhood planning at the Regional Plan Association, a New York-based urban research group.

“It’s an amazing opportunity and definitely doesn’t come along every day,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Mostly landfill and just a few hundred meters from the city’s LaGuardia Airport, Rikers Island can be reached by means of a bridge only accessible to people with jail business.

The entrance to the bridge sits in an industrial section of New York’s Queens borough, dominated by scrapyards, litter-strewn lots, abandoned trucking containers, bus parking lots and an 80-year-old wastewater treatment plant.

To that end, the New York City Council, which has a say in deciding the fate of the island, is weighing three pieces of legislation.

One would shift its control to the New York City Department of Environmental Protection from the New York City Department of Correction, while the others call for studying its capacity for renewable energy and battery storage and how much wastewater it could handle from other plants.

Introducing the bills over the summer, New York City Councilman Costa Constantinides, whose district includes Rikers Island, called it “a place of despair for many New Yorkers.”

“These bills are a down payment for a brighter future for this island — one that actually serves New York communities instead of tearing them apart,” he said.

Environmentalists have said that a green use of Rikers Island would help the city meet its target of having at least 1,000 megawatts of solar capacity by 2030, which, according to city officials, could power more than 250,000 households.

Meanwhile, New York State aims to generate 70 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and by 2040 get all of its electrical power from sources that do not emit planet-warming greenhouse gases.

“It’s turning something that has been bleak, maybe gray and black, into something with a lot of potential for light and green,” said Melissa Iachan, senior staff attorney at New York Lawyers for the Public Interest, a civil rights organization.

The proposals would transform the “literally toxic” island and help “end our addiction to fossil fuel and change the legacy of this island from one of just horror and trauma to one of possibility and clean air and sustainability,” she added.

Opening a wastewater treatment plant on Rikers could allow for the closure of old and outdated plants elsewhere, supporters of the island’s green industrial use option have said.

Putting housing on the island has been suggested, but faces obstacles making it largely unfeasible, according to urban planners.