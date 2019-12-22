Trade war hangover: Spirits industry tries to avoid tariff crossfire

By Juliette Michel / AFP, NEW YORK

Bourbon from Kentucky and Scotch whisky have already been targeted. What is next? French cognac?

As US President Donald Trump has shaken up international commerce through myriad trade fights, the spirits industry has found itself an unlikely pawn in an escalating row between Washington and the EY.

Bourbon, the renowned Kentucky product, got hit with 25 percent duties in June last year, when Brussels retaliated against US tariffs on steel and aluminum.

That possibility “just would have never been on my radar,” said Amir Peay, who heads James E. Pepper Distilling Co.

At the time, Peay’s Lexington, Kentucky-based company was ramping up in Europe, investing in new warehouse space, making contact with new distributors and unveiling new bottle formats.

The EU targeted Kentucky bourbon for a reason: It is made in the home state of US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a key Trump ally.

However, the decision still caught the industry off guard.

“I literally woke up one morning at six o’clock to a phone call from a journalist who wanted to have feedback on being used as pawns in a trade war,” Kentucky Distillers’ Association president Eric Gregory said.

“My first reaction was: ‘Oh, Kentucky bourbon really made it!’ And then it was: ‘Oh my gosh, what’s going to happen?’” he added.

Since the levies were imposed, US whiskey exports to Europe have fallen by 28 percent.

The industry has responded with a charm offensive, including meetings with lawmakers, written appeals to trade officials on both sides of the Atlantic and frequent efforts to reach out to media.

In July last year, the eight biggest whiskey groups in the world convened a “summit” in Louisville, Kentucky, to strategize.

The gathering came as then-European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker attended a surprisingly amicable White House meeting with Trump, which seemed a positive step, until each side announced conflicting results.

“They announced that the conversations were picking up speed,” Gregory said. “Here we are a year and a half later, and it’s going in the opposite direction.”

The latest tariffs on alcohol came from the US side, spurred by a trade case over European subsidies to Airbus SE. Washington in October imposed 25 percent tariffs on single-malt whisky from Scotland, as well as on some other European wines and spirits.

US officials have said that they are authorized by a WTO ruling to raise those tariffs to as much as 100 percent and could widen the penalty list to add popular items such as cognac.

Champagne could be the next beverage hit in the battle over France’s digital tax on major Internet companies.

“We were in very close contact with the European Commission during the first half of 2018, really questioning why they would want to put a tariff on American whiskey coming into Europe, because it rather shone a spotlight on what is actually more of a European trade sector,” Edinburgh-based Scotch Whisky Association chief executive Karen Betts said.

The biggest spirits companies are multinationals that sell a range of booze, from whisky and tequila to rum and cognac, and US and European trade groups have joined forces to fight the tariffs across the spectrum and to defend the entire supply chain, from farmers to bartenders.

Representatives from Europe plan to travel to Washington next month at the conclusion of the public comment period on the next round of tariffs, US Distilled Spirits Council chief executive Chris Swonger said.