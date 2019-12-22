Hard currency elusive in Havana as monetary reform looms

By Nelson Acosta / Reuters, HAVANA

“I’m buying dollars, I’m buying euros,” 28-year-old Roly said furtively to tourists outside a hotel in Havana.

Roly, who declined to disclose his last name for fear of reprisals, works as a “mule,” traveling abroad to buy goods to sell back in communist-run Cuba, where the black market booms due to shortages and high prices in the state-run economy.

However, like many Cubans, he said that he is struggling to acquire the hard currency he needs, as it has become near impossible in the past several weeks to obtain it legally at the country’s banks and exchange houses.

Analysts have said that the recent elusiveness of hard currency is likely due to a deteriorating economic situation and increased demand as the government steps up moves to end Cuba’s labyrinthine dual currency system.

Among those affected are Cubans who want to protect themselves from any kind of possible depreciation this complex process could entail by parking their savings in hard currency and those, like Roly, wanting to travel abroad.

Neither of Cuba’s two currencies — the peso or the US dollar-equivalent convertible peso (CUC) — are legal tender outside the island, where all financial institutions are state-run.

“There’s been no money available at the banks or exchange houses for weeks, you have to look elsewhere,” Roly said. “I’ve spent half a day on the streets under the sun and I haven’t managed to buy a single dollar.”

Cuba’s foreign exchange earnings have declined in the past several years in tandem with the economic woes of its ally Venezuela and a tightening of the decades-old US trade embargo under US President Donald Trump, including increased restrictions on US travel.

Several countries, such as Brazil, Bolivia and Ecuador, have over the past year also ended contracts under which they hired thousands of Cuban doctors from the state. Such service exports make up most of Cuba’s hard currency earnings.

In October, Cuba opened about a dozen stores selling appliances, car parts and other items for dollars, with a bank card.

Economists said that this should help authorities rake in some hard currency and stem capital flight through the activity of mules such as Roly.

Some have said that establishing the “dollar stores” could also be a sign the government is bringing back the greenback to stabilize the economy during elimination of the dual currency system, at least during a transition phase.

“The economy is already being dollarized, even if no one says it,” Cuban economist Omar Everleny said. “That the CUC has started to lose value ... is a reality.”

Cuba’s two currencies have circulated on the island at multiple exchange rates ever since the decline of the country’s former benefactor, the Soviet Union, as part of a strategy to open up the economy while shielding local industry and citizens.

However, the system has for years been deemed more damaging than beneficial to the economy and the government is expected to eliminate the CUC over the next year.

Last month, it banned its export and import.

Travelers catching flights abroad now have to exchange their CUCs before passing through customs and purchase goods on the other side in tradeable currency.

“For the last few weeks, they’ve not allowed us to sell hard currency, neither dollars or euros, because there’s no money,” said Miriam Gonzalez, a 55-year-old cashier at an exchange house. “They are sending all the hard currency received here to the airport.”