Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

BoE governor named

Britain’s new government yesterday named Andrew Bailey as the next governor of the Bank of England (BoE), entrusting one of London’s most experienced regulators with steering the world’s fifth-biggest economy and its vast finance industry through Brexit. “Andrew was the stand-out candidate in a competitive field,” Minister of Finance Sajid Javid told reporters. “He is the right person to lead the bank as we forge a new future outside the EU and level-up opportunity across the country.” Bailey, 60, said in a statement that he was honored to take over at the bank, “particularly at such a critical time for the nation as we leave the European Union.” Bailey worked for 30 years at the central bank, where he helped lead efforts to shore up the British banking system during the global financial crisis.

TELECOMS

Deutsche talks revealed

Deutsche Telekom was in advanced talks to retain China’s Huawei Technologies Co (華為) as its main supplier of radio equipment for new mobile networks before it put the negotiations on hold for political reasons, three sources familiar with the matter said. The US has urged its allies to freeze out the Chinese supplier over cybersecurity concerns. Washington has told allies that the company’s equipment could be used by China as spying tools, an allegation denied by Huawei and Beijing. Deutsche Telekom, Europe’s largest telecoms operator, last week announced that it was not entering into 5G network equipment contracts as it awaited the resolution of a political debate in Berlin over whether to restrict Huawei’s access to the German market. Before that announcement, Deutsche Telekom had held discussions with Huawei in Paris and hammered out terms for a possible deal, although no contract was signed, the sources said.

APPARE

Nike beats expectations

Nike’s quarterly results again beat Wall Street expectations as its online sales grew and customers shrugged off a series of corporate scandals. The company’s revenue grew to US$10.33 billion in the second quarter ending Nov. 30, up 10 percent from the same period last year. Analysts had been expecting US$10.1 billion in revenue, according to Zacks Investment Research. However, Nike’s North America sales disappointed slightly at US$3.98 billion, up 5 percent from US$3.78 billion in the same period last year. Analyst had anticipated sales closer to US$4 billion, according to FactSet. Its net income rose 32 percent to US$1.12 billion. Strong sales, a lower tax rate and a focus on selling more shoes at full price helped offset cost increases related to tariffs. Earnings per share rose to US$0.7, beating expectations of US$0.58 per share, according to Zacks.

TECHNOLOGY

AI technology questioned

Facial recognition systems can produce wildly inaccurate results, especially for non-whites, according to a US government study released on Thursday that is likely to raise fresh doubts on deployment of the artificial intelligence technology. The study of dozens of facial recognition algorithms showed “false positives” rates for Asian and African American as much as 100 times higher than for whites. The researchers from the US National Institute of Standards and Technology, a government research center, also found two algorithms assigned the wrong gender to black females almost 35 percent of the time.