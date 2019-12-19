Agencies

BANKING

ZA Bank launches HK pilot

ZA Bank Ltd has begun a pilot for Hong Kong’s first virtual bank, kicking off a shake-up that might collar as much as 30 percent of banking revenue in the territory. The wholly owned unit of ZhongAn Technologies International Group Ltd (眾安科技) is initially targeting about 2,000 retail users to gather feedback before an official start, it said in an e-mailed statement yesterday. ZA said that it would provide users with a “full suite of services 24/7,” allowing customers to open an account in five minutes by using a Hong Kong identity card. About US$15 billion, or 30 percent of the territory’s total banking revenue, is up for grabs, Goldman Sachs Group Inc analysts have estimated.

AUTOMAKERS

Isuzu to buy UD Trucks

Isuzu Motors Ltd is to buy Japanese manufacturer UD Trucks Corp from AB Volvo as part of a strategic alliance, the latest sign of consolidation in the global automotive industry. UD Trucks, which used to be part of Nissan Motor Co before it was sold to Volvo more than a decade ago, is based in Saitama, Japan. Isuzu, which last year sold 530,000 vehicles, is acquiring the business for ￥250 billion (US$2.28 billion), the companies said in a statement yesterday.

INTERNET

Facebook defends tracking

Facebook Inc can determine where users are, even if they have selected not to share precise location data with the company, the firm revealed in a letter sent to US senators. The social network, which was responding to a request for information by two senators, contended that knowing a user’s whereabouts has benefits ranging from showing ads for nearby shops to fighting hackers and battling misinformation. Clues for figuring out a user’s location include being tagged in a photograph at a specific place or a check-in at a location, such as at a restaurant during a dinner with friends, Facebook said.

INTERNET

Google to pay Aussie taxes

Google has agreed to pay Australian tax authorities A$482 million (US$330.5 million) to settle a dispute over its multibillion-dollar business in the country, officials announced yesterday. The payment covered taxes owed from 2008 to last year and brought to A$1.25 billion the amount recovered from global e-commerce titans, including Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc and Facebook, the Australian Tax Office said. “This settlement is another great outcome for the Australian tax system,” Deputy Commissioner Mark Konza said. The office’s operation would be extended until 2023 to ensure multinational digital players continue to pay taxes on sales revenue from Australian customers, Konza said.

SHIPPING

Groups mull research fund

Shipping associations have proposed creating a US$5 billion research fund to develop technology to help the sector meet UN targets on cutting emissions. The global shipping fleet, which accounts for 2.2 percent of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions, is under pressure to reduce those emissions and other pollution. The associations yesterday called for a mandatory contribution of US$2 per tonne on fuel used by ships to raise money for the fund. Simon Bennett, deputy secretary-general of the International Chamber of Shipping, one of the industry bodies backing the fund, said that the contribution would raise about US$5 billion over 10 years, based on fuel consumption by the world’s fleet of about 250 million tonnes per year.