Pi Mobile, E.Sun launch debit card

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Pi Mobile Technology Inc (拍付國際), PChome Online Inc’s (網路家庭) mobile payment arm, yesterday launched a debit card in cooperation with E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行), as it seeks to expand its P coin ecosystem by wooing young people.

The debit card is the second card launched by the two companies to expand the system, after a Pi wallet credit card launched last year. It is dubbed the “rabbit,” (tu, 兔), which sounds like “two” in English.

“We have designed this card with young people in mind. As long as they are older than 15 and have an E.Sun bank account, they can apply for this card,” PChome Online Inc (網路家庭) chairman Jan Hung-tze (詹宏志) said at a launch ceremony in Taipei.

They chose to issue a debit card instead of another credit card, as the latter has more stringent requirements, such as financial proof, which are hard for students and new graduates to meet, Jan said.

“People can apply directly for the card on their smartphones without having to set foot in one of our branches,” E.Sun Financial Holding Co (玉山金控) president Joseph Huang (黃男州) said.

Applicants can make purchases immediately after entering their card information on the Pi mobile wallet app (Pi拍錢包), even before receiving a physical copy.

To make it more appealing to young people, the card features images of Pi mobile wallet app’s animal mascots, the companies said.

“We are also offering many promotions and reward programs to debit card holders,” Jan said, adding that users would get a 2.5 percent P coin payback for every purchase.

To attract young consumers, Pi Mobile has partnered with online beauty brand 86 Shop (86小舖) and consumer-to-consumer shopping site Ruten.com (露天拍賣), which is a joint venture between PChome Online and eBay Inc, Pi Mobile chief operating officer Luke Han (韓昆舉) said.

Consumers would get a 4.5 percent P coin payback for purchases made at the two channels, Han said.

The company has issued more than NT$2 billion (US$66.15 million) P coins to date, Han said, adding that the coins can be redeemed at more than 180,000 locations.