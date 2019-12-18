Agencies

ELECTRONICS

Samsung board head guilty

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd board chairman Lee Sang-hoon was sentenced yesterday to a prison term of one-and-a-half years for sabotaging legitimate union activities, the Seoul Central District Court said. Lee and about 25 other defendants were charged with sabotaging union activities by subcontracted workers at Samsung Electronics’ repair unit, Samsung Electronics Service Co Ltd. When union activities took place at Samsung Electronics Service in 2013, Samsung Group’s elite strategy office implemented measures to hinder union operations, the court ruled.

AVIATION

Idle aircraft impounded

Cash-strapped carrier Hong Kong Airlines Ltd (香港航空) has had seven idle aircraft impounded at the Hong Kong International Airport after it failed to make payments, authorities said yesterday, with the firm hit by a plunge in tourist numbers caused by long-running protests. The Hong Kong Airport Authority announced that it seized the aircraft under an ordinance that addresses overdue charges. The airline, which has a fleet of 39 planes, said that the impounded aircraft were not operating routes. “Our operation remains normal,” the carrier said.

MEXICO

Minimum wage raised 20%

The government on Monday raised the national minimum wage 20 percent, but it still doe not amount to even US$1 an hour. From Jan. 1, the lowest legal wage would be 123.22 pesos (US$6.51) a day, up from 120.68 pesos a day this year, the Secretariat of Labor and Social Welfare said. While the increase is well above the 3 percent annual inflation rate, it is barely enough to keep one person above the poverty line, even though the country’s constitution says it should be enough to support a worker and his family.

CANADA

GDP growth of 1.6% forecast

Minister of Finance Bill Morneau on Monday predicted that growth would come in at 1.6 percent next year, the best of any G7 country besides the US, but that the country’s deficit would also increase. Growth for this year would reach 1.7 percent, Morneau said in his first update on the economy since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals lost their majority in the House of Commons following October elections. The government projects that the deficit would fall to C$11.6 billion (US$8.8 billion) in the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

Plant-based poultry targeted

Beyond Meat Inc is pushing further past its plant-based beef and pork into poultry, and chief executive officer Ethan Brown says that the product line is expected to finally get more attention next year. “You’ll see some exciting things from us in the poultry space in 2020,” Brown said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Monday. “I can’t name specific partners or developments.”

MACROECONOMICS

IMF offers DR Congo credit

The IMF on Monday said that it has agreed on a US$368.4 million credit facility for the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), to enable its authorities “to meet their urgent balance of payment needs.” “The economic environment remains challenging and vulnerable to shocks,” the IMF said in a statement. “Real GDP growth is projected to decelerate to 4.5 percent in 2019 from 5.8 percent in 2018... International reserves have fallen to critically low levels.” President Felix Tshisekedi has vowed to enact sweeping reform and root out corruption.