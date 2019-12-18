HK protests led to US$5 billion fund outflow: BOE

Bloomberg

Escalating protests this year have led to about US$5 billion being pulled from investment funds in Hong Kong — raising the risk that strain in the Asian financial hub could spread to other parts of the world, a financial stability report released by the Bank of England (BOE) said.

That figure, equivalent to about 1.25 percent of the territory’s GDP, amounts to a “significant” outflow, the BOE said.

“The protests, and their impact on the real economy, highlight political risk as a key vulnerability in Hong Kong,” the BOE said. “These political tensions pose risks, given Hong Kong’s position as a major financial centre.”

HSBC Holdings PLC and Standard Chartered PLC, among the biggest foreign-based lenders in Hong Kong, have said that they have seen wealthy customers in the territory opening overseas bank accounts, as fears have grown since pro-democracy protests began.

Still, turmoil has eased lately, and a deal to avert a deepening trade dispute between China and the US has rekindled optimism and stoked demand for assets in the territory.

Hong Kong’s currency has posted its longest rally in eight years, boosted in part by stocks being bought by foreign funds.

The territory’s benchmark stock index rallied 4.5 percent last week, although it is still the weakest this year among major global markets.

Territory officials and bankers have said that outflows from the territory have been limited, even as the tension pushed the economy into a recession. Output was already under pressure due to waning global demand.

The flows in the territory’s currency, which is pegged to the US dollar, have been “pretty balanced,” Hong Kong Monetary Authority deputy chief executive Howard Lee (李達志) said late last month.

The most recent data from the authority showed that Hong Kong dollar deposits rose to HK$6.91 trillion (US$886.94 billion) in October from HK$6.88 trillion in September.

Dealmaking for the territory’s banks has also continued apace, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s (阿里巴巴) Hong Kong listing helping to propel the financial hub to its busiest year since 2010 in terms of new share sales.

The BOE, which keeps a close eye on events in the territory because of the outsized exposure of its banking sector, said that British banks’ current combined exposure totals about 160 percent of their common equity Tier 1 capital.