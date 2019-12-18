No Hon Hai tax credit: Wisconsin

AP, MADISON, Wisconsin

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers’ top aide last month warned Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), that a scaled-down factory in the state would not qualify for tax credits unless the Taiwanese electronics giant renegotiates, letters released on Friday by the Evers administration said.

The letters, which were first reported about by The Verge, underscore a deepening schism between Evers and Hon Hai, which originally proposed building a massive flat-screen plant in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin.

Then-governor Scott Walker and Republican state legislators approved an unprecedented US$3 billion state incentives package in 2017 for the factory.

However, Evers defeated Walker, and then the firm earlier this year decided to downsize the factory.

State Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan on Nov. 4 wrote to Foxconn Industrial Internet Co (富士康工業互聯網) chief business officer Richard Vincent that the new project does not qualify for the same incentives.

Hon Hai US strategist Alan Yeung (楊兆倫) on Nov. 18 responded to Brennan, writing: “Distractions like these leave job creators and job seekers wondering if doing business in our great state is welcomed by Governor Evers’ administration.”

The letters chronicle discussions between Evers, Brennan, Hon Hai executives and leaders of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp (WEDC).

Evers on April 23 wrote to Louis Woo (胡國輝), a Hon Hai executive who represented the firm in Wisconsin until stepping down in September, that Woo was the first to suggest that the incentives package should be updated.

Woo on July 25 wrote to then-WEDC secretary Mark Hogan that Hon Hai had poured the foundation of the plant and had awarded more than US$150 million in construction contracts to local businesses.

Brennan on Nov. 4 wrote to Vincent that the WEDC had not evaluated the new project, which made it ineligible for tax credits.