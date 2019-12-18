Staff writer, with agencies

ECONOMY

TRI raises growth forecast

The Taiwan Research Institute (TRI, 台灣綜合研究院) yesterday raised its forecast for the nation’s GDP growth for this year, citing robust domestic investment aided by returning Taiwanese businesses and the effect of order transfers that benefit local firms. The TRI forecast for GDP growth this year has been revised to 2.59 percent, up 0.51 percentage points, the Taipei-based think tank said, adding that the economy is expected to expand 2.63 percent next year. The forecasts are lower than the government’s projections of a 2.64 percent increase for this year and 2.72 percent next year.

INTERNET

KKBOX moving to Azure

Local digital music services provider KKBOX (願境網訊) is to cooperate with Microsoft Corp by migrating its music streaming service to the US company’s cloud computing platform Azure, while diversifying its product range, the company said. KKBOX’s cloud-based streaming arm, KKStream Ltd, is to develop a music creation solution, BlendVision, using artificial intelligence technologies and sell it via Azure in a bid to expand its client base, the company said.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Lotus to liquidate Alvogen

Lotus Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (美時化學製藥) yesterday said its board of directors has approved a proposal to liquidate and dissolve its wholly owned subsidiary Taiwan Alvogen Ltd (台灣艾威群) in a bid to streamline its organizational structure. “In light of a lack of operational need due to the fact that the Alvogen Taiwan business has been fully transferred to its parent company, the company intends to reduce management costs by proposing the dissolution and liquidation of Taiwan Alvogen Ltd,” Lotus said in a regulatory filing.

AUTOMAKERS

Yulon to recapitalize Luxgen

Yulon Motor Co (裕隆汽車) on Monday announced that its board of directors has approved a plan to reduce the capital of its own-brand subsidiary, Luxgen Motor Co (納智捷汽車), and raise fresh funds to replenish capital eroded by accumulated losses. Luxgen’s capital is to be reduced by NT$4 billion (US$132.4 million), or 66.67 percent, Yulon said in a regulatory filing. After the capital reduction, Luxgen’s share capital would fall to NT$2 billion. Yulon then plans to inject NT$7.8 billion into the subsidiary.

HONG KONG

Jobless rate rises to 3.2%

The unemployment rate last month rose to the highest level since 2017, as months of protests continued to damage the territory’s economy. The unemployment rate rose to 3.2 percent, the government reported yesterday. The jobless rate in the consumption and tourism-related sector, which includes retail, accommodation and food services, rose to a three-year high of 5.2 percent in the three months to last month. The unemployment rate in the food and beverage sector rose to 6.2 percent, the highest level in more than eight years.

TRADE

US-China escalation ‘a risk’

The “phase one” trade deal between the US and China has eased tensions, but renewed escalation remains a significant risk, Fitch Ratings said yesterday. Tensions between Washington and Beijing, particularly in fields such as technology, would pose a major obstacle to full resolution of the dispute, Fitch said. The rating agency said that it expects China’s economy to grow by close to 6 percent next year, compared with its earlier forecast of 5.7 percent.